Green: Money for health care and help for health care workers

 3 days ago

By Devon Green, VAHHS Vice President of Government Relations …and, that’s a wrap! Despite its unprecedented nature, this session ended much like other sessions in the past—slowly, and then all at once. Legislators may come back in June to address the Governor’s veto of S.107, a bill concerning the confidentiality of certain juvenile records, and legislative leaders have reserved the right to bring back legislators in October. Otherwise, the next time we see the full legislative body, we will see actual bodies, real people instead of Zoom squares, as the legislature prepares to meet in person for the 2022 session.

