Northfield man with Type I diabetes running length of Vermont as fundraiser

Vermont Business Magazine As a way to give back to the team that has gone a long way to help in the treatment of his Type I Diabetes, Northfield resident Brad Johnson and his wife Emily Levan, will be running more than 210 miles along VT RT 100 to raise money for Gifford Health Care’s diabetes clinic at the Kingwood Health Center in Randolph. Their hope is the contributions of others will help fund access to the same medical equipment that is enabling Brad to take on such a challenge as this.