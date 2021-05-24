newsbreak-logo
East Mountain Fire Impacts on the A.T.

appalachiantrail.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire that became known as the East Mountain Fire began Friday night, May 14, 2021, on the outskirts of Williamstown, Massachusetts. The fire moved east onto lands managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and across the Appalachian Trail (A.T.) in the Clarksburg State Forest, burning almost a thousand acres. More than 120 firefighters worked to contain the fire. By Monday afternoon, the fire was 75 percent contained and efforts were reduced to mop-up operations on Tuesday, May 18. Although the A.T. was never officially closed, hikers were advised by firefighters to avoid the Trail, and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) issued an alert through its social media channels and website.

appalachiantrail.org
wamc.org

East Mountain Fire In Northern Berkshire County Has Burned 950 Acres, Is 75% Contained

Massachusetts officials say the state’s largest wildland fire in years continues to burn in Berkshire County. But as WAMC reports, the fire should be contained soon. By Monday night, the East Mountain Fire – which began in Williamstown Friday and moved east into the Clarksburg State Forest over the weekend – was approaching 75% containment and around 950 acres burned. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini addressed reporters Monday.
spectrumlocalnews.com

After four days, East Mountain wildfire now mostly under control

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. - It's the largest wildfire in Massachusetts in more than 20 years, but now, after four days, the East Mountain fire is mostly under control. The fire began Friday night in Williamstown and eventually spread into North Adams and the Clarksburg State Forest, burning nearly 950 acres.
iBerkshires.com

East Mountain Fire Caused No Permanent Damage to Appalachian Trail

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — Although the East Mountain wildland fire rolled over close to 1,000 acres of forestland, it just left the Appalachian Trail a little crispy. "Not much damage to the trail itself, though we had some damage at our campsite in the fire area," Appalachian Trail volunteer Cosmo Catalano Jr. said in an email correspondence. "The fire was a pretty low-intensity event, burning the top layer of the leaves on the forest floor and charring most of the smaller bushes and shrubs up to about 4 feet high."
