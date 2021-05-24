East Mountain Fire Impacts on the A.T.

A brush fire that became known as the East Mountain Fire began Friday night, May 14, 2021, on the outskirts of Williamstown, Massachusetts. The fire moved east onto lands managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and across the Appalachian Trail (A.T.) in the Clarksburg State Forest, burning almost a thousand acres. More than 120 firefighters worked to contain the fire. By Monday afternoon, the fire was 75 percent contained and efforts were reduced to mop-up operations on Tuesday, May 18. Although the A.T. was never officially closed, hikers were advised by firefighters to avoid the Trail, and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) issued an alert through its social media channels and website.