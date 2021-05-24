Korea Corner Ice Cream Fundraiser

Last week we posted a quiz “this or that” on Instagram. The idea was that you guys would pick the flavor for the next ice cream recipe, and we would do all the work for you so you can have a fabulous new recipe. We carefully included all of your answers, which were pretty straightforward. You choose biscuits, condensed milk, dark chocolate, and fruit. The only 50:50 was yogurt and cream, so we included both of them too. It can be tricky and definitely out of my comfort zone to leave a part of recipe development to someone else. Still, if this challenge has taught us anything, letting go can sometimes result in the most amazing delicious ice cream flavor. You will need 6 simple ingredients that are easily accessible, but if you feel like switching them up, you totally can - we offer some substitute ideas in the post too. Now let’s get started; an amazing new Cherry Chocolate Ice Cream recipe awaits.