Charities

Korea Corner Ice Cream Fundraiser

bewellauburn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marble Slab Creamery is having a fundraiser to support Korea Corner. Korea Corner’s mission is to help strengthen the connection of the Korean community to American culture by experiences and educational resources. Proceeds from each sale will be benefitting Korea Corner. http://www.auburn.edu/outreach/opce/koreacorner/

www.bewellauburn.com
