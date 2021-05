A woman, who was arrested after drugs and a bong were found in the van she had been living in, was released on a $1,500 signature bond Thursday. Nichole Marie Perez, 45, of Baraboo, faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 16 years and fines up to $60,000 for a felony charge of possessing up to 10 grams of amphetamines with the intent to sell them and misdemeanor bail jumping.