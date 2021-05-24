Cancel
Albany, OR

Albany school district names director of equity, diversity and inclusion

By Caitlyn M. May
Democrat-Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Albany Public Schools announced on Monday that Javier Cervantes would be joining the district as the executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion. “Javier Cervantes is a leader in equity work both locally and throughout Oregon,” GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said. “The assets he brings to GAPS will accelerate our work to build equitable systems that create outstanding outcomes for all of our students and families. ¡Bienvenido, Javier!”

