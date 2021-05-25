newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Armed Robber Steals Candy and Socks From Times Square M&M Store

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in New York City are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the M&M’s World store in Times Square at knifepoint. The NYPD says the armed robber entered to popular tourist location around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He reportedly took out a knife then snatched three pairs of M&M socks...

