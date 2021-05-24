newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Romney first GOP senator to say he would vote for Jan. 6 commission bill

By Jordain Carney
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7NjF_0a9qndhH00

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said on Monday that he would support a House-passed bill to create a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Romney’s comments make him the first GOP senator to say he would vote for the bill, which needs the support of 10 Republicans to pass the Senate.

Asked how he would vote if Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to start debate on the House bill, a move that requires 60 votes to defeat a filibuster, Romney told reporters, “I would support the bill.”

Romney wasn’t asked how he would vote on final passage of the House bill, which would need only a simple majority. Spokespeople for Romney didn’t immediately respond to a question about if he would change his vote after helping defeat a GOP filibuster.

But Romney’s comments come as Schumer has vowed that he will bring the bill up for a vote, setting up what could be the first successful filibuster of the 117th Congress.

Schumer hasn’t said when he’ll bring up the House bill but characterized the timing on Monday as “very soon.”

But Democrats remain short of the votes needed to defeat a filibuster as GOP opposition to the House-passed bill as it’s currently drafted hardens.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) previously told reporters that he was inclined to vote for it.

Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has started discussions with Democrats about potential amendments to the House bill.

All three voted to convict Trump earlier this year of inciting an insurrection, though they fell short of the number of votes needed to ultimately do so.

The two biggest sticking points for Republicans are concerns that Democrats would be able to control the staffing and that the commission would stretch into next year, though the bill contains an end-of-year cutoff.

View All 467 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

220K+
Followers
21K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gop Congress#The Senate#Republicans#Gop Debate#House#The 117th Congress#Sen Mitt Romney#Gop Opposition#Sen Bill Cassidy#Sen Susan Collins#R La#Majority Leader#Potential Amendments#D N Y#Final Passage#R Utah#R Maine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal

The Senate on Thursday advanced legislation aimed at combating China's competitiveness after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cut a deal, breaking an hours-long stalemate. The vote caps off a dramatic 24 hours as Schumer and Republicans scrambled to try to save the bill, restyled the Innovation and Competition Act,...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Key vote on Capitol riot commission delayed in Senate

Senate GOP whip says there aren't 60 votes to advance Jan. 6 commission bill today. Senate Minority Whip John Thune told CNN that Republicans have the votes to filibuster the Jan. 6 commission bill when it comes up for a procedural vote later today. He plans to vote to block the measure.
Kansas StateKansas City Star

Kansas, Missouri Republican senators will vote to block plan for Jan. 6 commission

All four Republican senators from Kansas and Missouri will vote to block creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The proposal, which passed the House last week, would be modeled on the bipartisan panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks two decades ago. The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the measure as early as Thursday, but it’s unlikely to win enough GOP support to clear the chamber’s 60-vote threshold for passage.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate Republicans announce $928 billion counteroffer on infrastructure

A group of Senate Republicans announced a $928 billion counteroffer on infrastructure on Thursday, a marked increase from their initial proposal. But their offer is still significantly smaller than the slimmed-down alternative to President Biden's original massive proposal and is focused solely on physical infrastructure needs that do not incorporate the president's priorities on bolstering "human infrastructure."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Drama scrambles Schumer's China bill

Eleventh-hour drama is scrambling the Senate's vote on legislation aimed at combating China's competitiveness, a top priority for Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). The Senate started an initial vote on the bill, restyled as the Innovation and Competition Act, at 11:03 a.m. on Thursday. As of 12:50 p.m., they were...
Congress & Courtsfox40jackson.com

Senate vote on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission delayed overnight

Republicans are expected to oppose the commission, which Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has called a “purely political exercise that adds nothing to the sum total of information.”. Former President Trump has labeled the proposed commission a “Democrat trap.”. The bill to create the commission passed through the House along...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily News

‘No excuse:’ Joe Manchin rages as Republicans prepare to use filibuster to block Jan. 6 commission

Joe Manchin is running out of patience with Republicans on the Jan. 6 commission. The kingmaker Democratic senator Thursday lashed out at the GOP as senators are set to use their controversial filibuster power to block the creation of a 9/11-style bipartisan panel to examine the storming of the Capitol. “There is no excuse for Republicans for any Republican to vote against this commission,” ...
Congress & Courtskfqd.com

GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tells reporters he has secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses and documents Democrats want, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)