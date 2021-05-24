newsbreak-logo
Tulsa, OK

Crews preparing stage for Tulsa Remember and Rise event

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is gearing up to host thousands as people prepare to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Remember and Rise event is set to take place May 31, at the ONEOK Field. Some big names like singer John Legend and political activist Stacey Abrams have joined the program.

Tickets for the big event is free but requires tickets to be reserved. The tickets were completely accounted for within 30 minutes of being released.

Drillers president and CEO Mike Melega says Remember and Rise crews are putting in the stage the next few days and it’s huge.

ONEOK is hosting the event and will not be handling talent, but their staff will be working concessions, tickets, etc.

Melega said they’re excited to contribute to such an important time for this city and says this is going to be the biggest event for any of his staff’s careers.

