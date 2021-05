Each and every day at work I have seen state surveyors and inspectors faithfully come to work since the start of this pandemic, exposing ourselves, which in turn exposed our entire families every day to this potentially fatal virus. Essential workers like these, like the women and men at grocery stores, hospitals, correctional facilities and many other places, kept our state moving despite the personal risk to our health, and while it was nice to be called a hero and see all of the red hearts in windows and front yards, it is time to treat these essential workers as the heroes they truly are. It is time to pass pandemic pay for essential workers.