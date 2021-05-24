Carolyn L. Conklin, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, New York. Born in Dover to the late Matthew and Dorothy (Beam) Sherrer, Mrs. Conklin grew up in the Roxbury area before moving to Sussex County. She had been employed at Andover Nursing Home for 40 years before her retirement this past year. Mrs. Conklin was a dedicated supporter of all Veteran organizations and functions. Her life revolved around her family and she loved her time spent with her children, grandchildren and siblings. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Allen D. Conklin, Sr. in 2007; her twin sister, Marilyn Bell; her sister, Edna M. Friend; and her brothers, Madison Sherrer, Michael H. Sherrer and Charles A. Sherrer. Mrs. Conklin is survived by her two sons, Allen D. Conklin, Jr. of Montague and Louis Conklin of Sussex; her daughter, Lisa Conklin of Vernon; her brothers, Ward E. Sherrer, Morris K. Sherrer, and William Sherrer; her sisters, Dorothy Rhinesmith, Bessie Campbell, Sherry Murphy, and Correa “Rose” Postelle; her grandchildren, Josh, Amber, Dakota, Dan, and Meghan; and her great grandchildren, Lilly and Josh, Jr.. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.