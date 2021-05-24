newsbreak-logo
Abbott, Gelof, Teel earn All-ACC baseball honors

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

Andrew Abbott, Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel were each recognized as All-ACC performers on Monday after a vote of the league's head coaches. Abbott, a two-time ACC Player of the Week, was listed on the first team, while Gelof was included on...

augustafreepress.com
Charlottesville, VAvirginiasports.com

Abbott Collects Second ACC Pitcher of the Week Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Andrew Abbott (Republican Grove, Va.) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday (May 17) after his role in Virginia’s no-hitter against Wake Forest. He earned the award back on May 3 and is the first Cavalier to win the award twice in the same season since 2016.
Virginia Statevirginiasports.com

Virginia Clashes With Virginia Tech This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (20-19, 11-16 ACC) will be on the road for a three-game series at Virginia Tech (22-15, 15-12 ACC) beginning Friday (April 30) at Atlantic Union Park. The entire series will be broadcast live on ACC Network beginning with Friday’s opener at 7 p.m. Game Coverage: ACC...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Hoos keep plugging and keeping their postseason chances alive

After his team finished its job by beating Virginia Tech last night in Blacksburg, sending the rowdy crowd home disappointed in the process, Brian O’Connor had a chance once things calmed down to start looking at results from around the rest of the league and assess where the Wahoos stood.
Virginia StateRichmond.com

Virginia baseball team throws combined no-hitter in 17-0 win over Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Andrew Abbott stepped onto the mound Friday night knowing the Virginia baseball team needed a win. Abbott graced the Cavaliers, who are battling for a berth in the NCAA Tournament, with a historic pitching performance against Wake Forest in the final home start of his collegiate career. His offense backed him up with 17 runs.
Charlottesville, VAvirginiasports.com

Abbott Headlines a Trio of UVA Pitchers in Program’s Seventh No-Hitter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Andrew Abbott (Republican Grove, Va.), freshman Jake Berry (Great Falls, Va.) and senior Griff McGarry (Portola Valley, Calif.) combined for a no-hitter, in a 17-0 series opening win over Wake Forest (17-24, 7-20 ACC) on Friday (May 14) at Disharoon Park. Abbott pitched 7.1 innings, walked two and struck out a career-high 16 to carry Virginia (23-21, 14-17) to its seventh no-hitter in program history.
Virginia StatePosted by
247Sports

UVA Baseball: Andrew Abbott, Virginia pitchers combine for seventh no-hitter in program history

The Virginia Cavaliers needed a strong performance to open the weekend series with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. UVA got that and then some as Senior Andrew Abbott registered 7.1 innings of hitless baseball to go along with 16 strikeouts. Abbott, Jake Berry, and Griff McGarry combined for the seventh no-hitter in program history en route to a 17-0 series-opening win. Below is the press release from VirginiaSports:
Virginia StateDaily Progress

A closer look at Andrew Abbott’s 16-strikeout performance in Virginia's combined no-hitter

Andrew Abbott thought he had his best stuff during his warm-up session on Friday. After two innings, Virginia’s senior lefty was certain he had it. “I kind of knew it from the warm-up bullpen at the beginning,” Abbott said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m hitting spots. Everything’s coming out well,’ but really in the game it probably was the second inning after I K’d the six straight guys. I was kind of thinking to myself, ‘OK, I got my good stuff going. They’re not picking it up, so let’s just keep it going as long as I can.’” He kept it going for a while in the final home start of his Virginia career. Abbott struck out the first eight batters of Friday night’s 17-0 win over Wake Forest. He finished the night with 16 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit over 7 1/3 innings. Freshman Jake Berry finished off the eighth inning, and Senior Griff McGarry closed out the game in the ninth to put the final touches on a combined no-hitter, the seventh no-hitter in program history. The only thing that slowed Abbott on Friday was his pitch count. With a likely future in professional baseball, head coach Brian O’Connor and pitching coach Drew Dickinson didn’t want to push Abbott’s arm too much. With a short week next week — Abbott is projected to throw Thursday at Boston College — Virginia’s coaches didn’t want Abbott going too far over 100 pitches. “By the time we got to the sixth inning, there was no way that he was gonna finish the game,” O’Connor said. O’Connor planned to take Abbott out of the game after 99 pitches thrown through seven frames, but the starter objected. In what would be his final game at Disharoon Park, Abbott wanted to be removed from the game during an inning, so he could wave to fans as he departed the game. “I said, ‘Let me go out there and let me get one more out, and then you can take me out,’” Abbott said. “’I just want to walk and wave to the fans as my goodbye.’” He asked for one final batter. O’Connor and Dickinson obliged. Fittingly, Abbott delivered a strikeout. He left the field to raucous applause, striking out 16 batters and allowing just two walks. Abbott’s teammates came out of the dugout to cheer for his effort, even the pitchers in the right-field bullpen came out onto the field to tip their hats to Abbott. The moment was particularly memorable for McGarry, Abbott’s roommate of three years. “When he was walking off the mound, it was hard not to get emotional,” McGarry said. “I mean, four years here, incredible every single year. That was really a sight to see, and I’ll never forget 1-6 walking to the dugout.” McGarry had to shake off the emotions after Berry recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning. Virginia’s combined no-hitter was still alive, and O’Connor wanted McGarry to close it out. Entering the season, the senior right-hander was part of a dynamic three-man rotation. He joined Abbott and junior Mike Vasil, and the trio was expected to be among the best in the ACC. Abbott and Vasil lived up to the hype, but McGarry struggled with command and was moved out of the rotation. He’s currently a bullpen option. While not an easy transition, especially for a senior, McGarry hasn’t sulked. He hit 99 mph on the radar gun Friday, throwing gas and striking out three batters while yielding one walk to secure a combined no-hitter for the Hoos. “Awesome,” O’Connor said. “I’m so happy for him, that he can finish the game on the mound. It’s obviously Senior Day on Sunday, and he’s meant so much to our baseball program and to get him out there and him to pitch so well as great and refreshing to see. If he could throw the ball like that, that’s a game-changer for us moving forward.” McGarry looked like the best version of himself Friday night. As McGarry recorded the final punch out, he let out a yell and headed toward the dugout on the third-base line, where he was greeted by his teammates. His goal as he entered a crowd of his peers: find his roommate. “It was a rush of emotion,” McGarry said. “My immediate thought was, ‘Where’s Abb? Where’s Abbott? Where’s Abb?’ I just wanted to give him a big hug.”
College SportsScarlet Nation

Abbott's huge night propels UVa to seventh no-hitter in 17-0 win

Coach Brian O'Connor needed to have a conversation with his left-handed ace. Andrew Abbott hadn't allowed a hit in seven innings against Wake Forest Friday night and had struck out 15 of the 23 batters he had faced. But Abbott was at 99 pitches and his next turn in the rotation would be coming on shortened rest next Thursday at Boston College.
Arkansas Stated1baseball.com

Friday D1 Digest: Abbott, Virginia Make History; Arkansas Prevails

Virginia apparently didn’t take too kindly to being left off of the latest Projected Field of 64. UVA enjoyed a near perfect day in all phases on Friday, opening their three-game home series against Wake Forest with a 17-0 clobbering. The team pounded out 14 base hits, although no single batter had more than two knocks in a well-rounded, team effort. Leadoff hitter Zack Geloff hit a triple and a home run, Brendan Rivoli also hit a homer, and Chris Newell went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
College Sportscbs19news

'Hoos no-hit Wake Forest led by career-night from Abbott

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia had three pitchers combine for the seventh no-hitter in program history led by a career-night from Andrew Abbott as UVA beats Wake Forest 17-0. Scouts filled the stands behind the plate to take in a pitching duel between two of the ACC's best in Abbott and Wake's Ryan Cusick, but it was Abbott who stole the show. The senior started the game with eight strikeouts through three innings, including six in a row before the Demon Deacons put their first ball in play to end the third inning. Abbott never seemed in trouble striking out a career-high 16 batters, the third most in a single game in UVA history.
Virginia Statevirginiasports.com

Virginia Hosts Wake Forest in Final Home Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (22-21, 13-17 ACC) will host its final home series of the season this weekend when it hosts Wake Forest (17-23, 7-19 ACC) at Disharoon Park. The series is set to begin on Friday (May 14) at 6 p.m. The series opener will be carried on ACCNX and the final two games of the weekend will air live on ACC Network.
Virginia Statevirginiasports.com

Virginia Takes on Notre Dame in Pool A Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (28-22) will play top-seeded and seventh-ranked Notre Dame (29-10) on Friday (May 28) at 11 a.m. at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. The winner will advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday (May 29). The contest will be carried live on Regional Sports Networks as well as ACCNX.
Wyalusing, PArocket-courier.com

Ward Earns All-PAC Honors

Kyleigh Jo Ward, a Wyalusing Valley graduate and senior softball player for Geneva College, was named to the All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) honorable mention list as an outfielder. Ward bat...