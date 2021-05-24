Vaccines and HIPAA: Why employers can ask for proof of vaccination

JOPLIN, Mo. – “There has been a lot of confusion about HIPAA,” says Carrie Foote, Director of Compliance, Quality and Risk Management at Access Family Care. “When the mask mandate was in place in the City of Joplin, a lot of people thought that when they walked into a retail shopping area that no one could ask them why they weren’t wearing a mask. They’d say that no one could ask them because it was a HIPAA violation. Well, that’s not actually a HIPAA violation.”