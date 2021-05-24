Vaccines and HIPAA: Why employers can ask for proof of vaccination

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJOPLIN, Mo. – “There has been a lot of confusion about HIPAA,” says Carrie Foote, Director of Compliance, Quality and Risk Management at Access Family Care. “When the mask mandate was in place in the City of Joplin, a lot of people thought that when they walked into a retail shopping area that no one could ask them why they weren’t wearing a mask. They’d say that no one could ask them because it was a HIPAA violation. Well, that’s not actually a HIPAA violation.”

Missouri Statestlrecord.com

Missouri legislature approves COVID liability protection for businesses

On the last day of the legislative session May 14, the Missouri legislature passed a COVID-19 tort relief bill that is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill provides tort relief for businesses facing exposure claims, health care providers in medical liability actions, and certain product liability defendants.
Missouri StateKOMU

Missouri and federal tax deadline is Monday, agent says refund delays should be expected

JEFFERSON CITY — The deadline for filing taxes on the state and federal level is Monday, but delays could be possible for getting tax refunds. This year, the IRS extended the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year to May 17 instead of April 15 "to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic." Simultaneously, Governor Mike Parson extended the payment deadline.
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Local county health experts explain differing vaccination rates

JASPER & NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.–Joplin is out-pacing much of Missouri when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says 41 % of people in Joplin have received at least one shot. That’s compared to 20 % of residents in other parts of Jasper and Newton county who have been vaccinated.
Joplin, MOfreemanhealth.com

Freeman Announces Vaccinations for Teens and Self-Scheduling

Joplin, Mo – Freeman Health System is now offering self-scheduling for those needing a COVID-19 vaccination. The drive-thru vaccination site offers the vaccine to anyone ages 12 and up. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Sixty (60), first-dose vaccination appointments are offered every other week.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Vaccine Day: Health Expert Q&A

JOPLIN, Mo. – KOAM’s Zach Dodge talked with some of the health experts from Mercy Hospital Joplin who are spending the day taking calls and answering questions for COVID Vaccine Day. The call center remains open all day Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you have a COVID vaccine question yourself, the number to call is 1-800-942-2727. Vaccine resources can also be found at koamnewsnow.com/vaccine.