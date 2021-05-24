newsbreak-logo
House Rent

Landlords sue Murphy over ‘unconstitutional’ mandate allowing security deposit as rent

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Several South Jersey landlords are suing Gov. Phil Murphy to block a 13-month-old executive order that allows tenants to use their security deposit to make rent payments. As thousands of people lost their jobs at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and began falling behind on rent payments, Murphy enacted Executive Order 128 to allow struggling tenants to pay rent with their security deposit during the coronavirus pandemic.

