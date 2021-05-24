Landlords sue Murphy over ‘unconstitutional’ mandate allowing security deposit as rent

More than 36,000 utility customers across Wisconsin have been helped to clear their overdue utility bills thanks to a $21 million dollar allocation to the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. Governor Tony Evers said on Wednesday that the money comes from Wisconsin’s fiscal year 21 allocation for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. And for those weary of navigating through applications for getting such help, there’s relief of another kind – the payments were made directly on behalf of those eligible and no further action needs to be taken.