Georgia State

Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook commits to Georgia

By Palmer Thombs
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Georgia received a commitment from Gonzaga graduate transfer point guard Aaron Cook on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 180 pound native of St. Louis, Mo. played in 30 games for the national runner-up Bulldogs last season, averaging 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.5 minutes per game. He shot 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. Cook's season-high 15 points came against Pepperdine on January 30, one of three games in which he scored in double-figures. All three of those came January 30 or later.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
