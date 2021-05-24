Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook commits to Georgia
Georgia received a commitment from Gonzaga graduate transfer point guard Aaron Cook on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 180 pound native of St. Louis, Mo. played in 30 games for the national runner-up Bulldogs last season, averaging 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.5 minutes per game. He shot 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. Cook's season-high 15 points came against Pepperdine on January 30, one of three games in which he scored in double-figures. All three of those came January 30 or later.247sports.com