Seattle man convicted of gun and drug crimes

SEATTLE — The first federal criminal trial since COVID-19 court restrictions were put in place resulted in the conviction of Clyde McKnight, 51, of Seattle for various drug and gun crimes on Friday.

The conviction resulted from a 6-month investigation by the Seattle police department and the Drug Enforcement Agency into drug trafficking in Pioneer Square.

Law enforcement had observed McKnight using a Chrysler 300 as a storage location for drugs, which he would park in various locations in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

On January 2, 2018, Seattle police impounded the car.

The next morning, McKnight made calls to 911 to report the vehicle as stolen.

When he found out the vehicle had been impounded and was in the police evidence yard, he fled the state.

McKnight was arrested in a Portland, Oregon motel in January 2018, with $39,000 and a handgun with him.

A search of the impounded vehicle in Seattle found 2.6 kilos of cocaine, 1.5 kilos of heroin, 607 grams of crack cocaine, 42 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of fentanyl.

Police searched McKnight’s apartment in downtown Seattle, where they found a loaded Glock.

Due to prior convictions, including one for attempted murder, McKnight is prohibited from owning a firearm.

The jury deliberated for a day before finding him guilty at the conclusion of 5-day trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 26.