newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle man convicted of gun and drug crimes

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiEXA_0a9qkivr00

SEATTLE — The first federal criminal trial since COVID-19 court restrictions were put in place resulted in the conviction of Clyde McKnight, 51, of Seattle for various drug and gun crimes on Friday.

The conviction resulted from a 6-month investigation by the Seattle police department and the Drug Enforcement Agency into drug trafficking in Pioneer Square.

Law enforcement had observed McKnight using a Chrysler 300 as a storage location for drugs, which he would park in various locations in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

On January 2, 2018, Seattle police impounded the car.

The next morning, McKnight made calls to 911 to report the vehicle as stolen.

When he found out the vehicle had been impounded and was in the police evidence yard, he fled the state.

McKnight was arrested in a Portland, Oregon motel in January 2018, with $39,000 and a handgun with him.

A search of the impounded vehicle in Seattle found 2.6 kilos of cocaine, 1.5 kilos of heroin, 607 grams of crack cocaine, 42 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of fentanyl.

Police searched McKnight’s apartment in downtown Seattle, where they found a loaded Glock.

Due to prior convictions, including one for attempted murder, McKnight is prohibited from owning a firearm.

The jury deliberated for a day before finding him guilty at the conclusion of 5-day trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 26.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Seattle Police#Drug Trafficking#Downtown Seattle#Crime#Drug Court#Guilty Of Murder#Attempted Murder#Guns#Chrysler#Man#Heroin#Criminal#Crack Cocaine#Prior Convictions#Law Enforcement#Stolen#Fentanyl#Mount Baker#Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers face charges in restraint death of Black man

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed...
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in standoff; suspect arrested

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 25-year-old Sultan man was arrested after allegedly shooting another person, which led to a standoff with deputies on Thursday. Deputies and SWAT were called to the 32500 block of 124th Street Southeast. The suspect shot someone in the leg and then holed himself up inside...
Maryland StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Maryland man charged in 39-year-old rape, murder of woman abducted while walking to store

COLUMBIA, Md. — Laney Lee McGadney was walking to a Maryland grocery store one spring day in 1982 when she was abducted off the street. The body of the 28-year-old mother of four was found later that day in a vacant lot in a yet-to-be developed subdivision 4 miles away. For nearly 40 years, there has been no arrest in the case, despite witnesses to the abduction and a recorded phone call to police directing them where to find McGadney’s lifeless body.
San Jose, CAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard where he worked appeared to target some of the victims, a sheriff told The Associated Press on Thursday, while a Biden administration official said the shooter spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Search for alleged car prowler at wake still active

Deputies still have an eye out for a man suspected of stealing from the vehicles of people attending a wake at Whitney Bridge Park in February. There have been no major updates in the case since the King County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in identifying the man in April, spokesperson Tim Meyer said Thursday.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Drive-by shooting in Lake City injures two, Seattle police say

A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lake City late Sunday evening, according to Seattle police. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 11500 block of 31st Avenue Northeast just before midnight, according to a news release Monday morning from Seattle police. Witnesses...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Seattle, WAkiro7.com

Seattle Police Foundation raising money for drug detection dogs

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Foundation is launching a fundraising campaign to buy two drug-detection dogs for the Seattle Police Department. The campaign comes with the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in recent months and a record number of overdose deaths across Washington last year, according to the foundation.
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in Washington

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on fixes to the Employment Security Department originally aired in April 2020. A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday. Abidemi Rufai was taken into custody...