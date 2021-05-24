newsbreak-logo
Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Joe Easton
Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Good morning. Commodities crackdown, Bitcoin swings, Germany’s U.K. restrictions and plane diversion outrage. Here’s what’s moving markets. China intensified its campaign to cool a raw-materials boom, pledging severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news. The government will show “zero tolerance” for monopolies in spot and futures markets, and for speculation and hoarding, it said after leaders of top metals producers were called to a meeting. The efforts were felt in markets, with aluminum slipping, steel dropping more than 5% and iron ore almost tumbling by the daily limit.

