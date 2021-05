It is not a challenged proposition that Juneau needs a new baseball field. With two high schools fielding softball and baseball teams and an American Legion Team, the need for a field is quite clear. The current dirt field at Adair Kennedy does not meet code and cannot host any tournaments. The dirt field is difficult to play on and unsafe. Yeah, Southeast Alaskan kids are tough, but I think they would exchange their muddy uniforms for clean ones if you gave them that option. A turf field, like the beautiful field in Sitka is something the local teams have been wanting for years. Check out the Facebook page “time for turf” for more information on that drive.