Tucson, AZ

Cyclist found dead on Tucson roadway; Possible medical issue

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A cyclist was found dead in Tucson on Monday and authorities said the man may have suffered a medical issue.

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a collision involving a cyclist around 7 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a male cyclist on the side of the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said the cyclist was identified as 68-year-old Craig King.

They said King didn’t have any obvious injuries and there was no damage to his bicycle and he may have been suffering from some sort of medical condition.

