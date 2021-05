The best monitor light bars can brighten your workspace for easier reading without boosting the brightness of the screen, which can be taxing on your eyes. Light bars usually don't take up much, or any, additional space on your desk and don't cost a lot. And this is especially important if you're using an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse with a computer, like a Chromebook, and thus have minimal desk space. As you look toward enhancing your home office with items that can help you be more productive and better organize the space, we've done the research to identify and rank the best monitor light bars for your home office or workspace.