newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Holly Willoughby joins The Masked Dancer panel and teases 'mind blowing' performances

By Kirsty McCormack
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago

Holly Willoughby will make a surprise appearance on The Masked Dancer when it kicks off this weekend.

The new ITV show will kick off on Saturday and see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head-to-toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and face masks leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Bringing a wealth of dance expertise to the panel, Oti Mabuse takes up a seat alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as they all watch closely to see who knows their sashays from their pliés.

However, ITV have also revealed that in addition to the show’s regular panel, there will be three guest panellists: John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuHgN_0a9qi1BZ00
It's been confirmed that Holly Willoughby will make a surprise appearance on The Masked Dancer panel

Mum-of-three Holly is clearly delighted to have been asked to be a part of the show.

"How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they're doing in these costumes is mind blowing!" Holly said.

"I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You’re all in for a real treat."

Comedian David added: "I had a blast being a guest judge on the show. It is so silly and fun that you can’t help but have the best time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMBu5_0a9qi1BZ00
Oti Mabuse takes up a seat alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall on the panel for the ITV show (Image: ITV)

"Joel and the other judges made me feel so welcome. It is much harder than judging BGT though. This is more like having to be a detective!"

Fellow comedian John said: "I went to The Masked Dancer recording not sure what it would be like, but it was the most fun I’ve had for a long time.

"The show is crazy – but in a good way - and seeing the video wall with all the viewers and families at home watching gives it an extra spice. It was a really fun evening and I thoroughly enjoyed it," the 54-year-old added.

The competition will take place over one week as 12 celebrities step onto the dance floor to take on character alter egos.

Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

The Masked Dancer starts on Saturday 29 May at 7pm on ITV.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
John Bishop
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
David Walliams
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Oti Mabuse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Teases#Guest Star#Itv#Pli S#Bgt#Masked Dancer#Mind Blowing#Fellow Comedian John#Comedian David#Celebrity Contestants#Unique Dances#Detective#Dance Expertise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK will have one major change from Masked Singer

The Masked Dancer UK may be a spin-off from The Masked Singer, but there will be one big difference between the two ITV shows. There are obviously lots of similarities between the two series, including wacky costumes for contestants as well as judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan returning alongside newbie Oti Mabuse.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s yellow gingham dress is from one of her favourite high street brands

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today is no exception. Despite only being on air for just three days last week due to the bank holiday weekend, the presenter gave us some serious summer outfit inspo. Her looks ranged from a blue and white floral dress from cut brand Rixo to a surprisingly affordable red mini dress, before ending the week with an animal print midi dress from sustainable brand...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Holly Willoughby's Boden silk shirt is a wardrobe staple

Holly Willoughby has returned to her presenting duties on This Morning and the star is looking seriously stylish. Ahead of the show today (29 April), Holly shared her outfit choice with her fans on Instagram. We can't get enough of her gorgeous shirt and skirt combo. This content is imported...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'He does this ALL the time': Holly Willoughby reveals husband Dan Baldwin's amusing wine prank to trick her pals into thinking she has been drinking all day

Holly Willoughby discussed her husband Daniel Baldwin's amusing wine prank on Thursday, to trick her friends into thinking she has been drinking all day. Speaking on This Morning to Chris and Rosie Ramsey, the TV presenter, 40, revealed her husband, 45, passes her a glass of wine during all of her Zoom calls - regardless of what time it is - to imply she has a penchant for alcohol.
Celebritiesheatworld

Holly Willoughby’s tell-all on herself

Last week, Holly Willoughby told fans she was thrilled to announce that she’ll be releasing a book all about finding your inner and outer beauty. Reflections – which will be published in October – will see the 40 year old tackle issues such as body confidence, control, and burning out. And heat has been told that Holly will also take the chance to speak out on other topics – and is keen to show fans her life isn’t as perfect as it seems.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s summer-ready dress is another high street hit – and it’s on sale

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and yet again, today is no exception. Last week’s selection of dreamy high street ensembles – where Holly opted for a purple floral mini dress from French brand La Redoute and an ensemble entirely from & Other Stories – proved that the presenter is no stranger to wearing affordable finds.As for today’s look, she’s gone for a red and white spotty tea dress from one of our favourite...
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby models waist-cinching M&S dress as fans swoon

Holly Willoughby is back with another of her Marks & Spencer picks, and this time it's the return of one of her favourite styles - the floaty midi dress. The This Morning presenter shared a snap of herself modelling the animal print frock with a pair of ankle strap black heels, telling fans: "It’s a bit grey out there... Looking forward to better weather so I can show off this gorgeous animal-print midi dress from @marksandspencer. #ad rain rain go away!"
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Love Holly Willoughby’s animal print dress? It’s from this sustainable fashion brand

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week has been no exception. Despite only being on air for two days due to the bank holiday, the presenter has given us some serious summer outfit inspo – from her blue and white floral dress from cut brand Rixo to a surprisingly affordable find, a Warehouse red mini dress. And for today’s show, she’s gone for an animal print number from one of...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby channels the Duchess of Cambridge in stunning floral print dress

Remember Kate Middleton's stunning Beluah London dress? Holly Willoughby's latest summer style look takes inspiration from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands. The This Morning presenter channelled the royal in her latest Marks and Spencer edit, donning an elegant summer dress in a bright, but subtle print. Holly's dress is a modern classic, complemented by delicate details such as a tie neck and puffed shoulders.