Holly Willoughby joins The Masked Dancer panel and teases 'mind blowing' performances

Holly Willoughby will make a surprise appearance on The Masked Dancer when it kicks off this weekend.

The new ITV show will kick off on Saturday and see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head-to-toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and face masks leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Bringing a wealth of dance expertise to the panel, Oti Mabuse takes up a seat alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as they all watch closely to see who knows their sashays from their pliés.

However, ITV have also revealed that in addition to the show’s regular panel, there will be three guest panellists: John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby.

Mum-of-three Holly is clearly delighted to have been asked to be a part of the show.

"How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they're doing in these costumes is mind blowing!" Holly said.

"I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You’re all in for a real treat."

Comedian David added: "I had a blast being a guest judge on the show. It is so silly and fun that you can’t help but have the best time.

Oti Mabuse takes up a seat alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall on the panel for the ITV show (Image: ITV)

"Joel and the other judges made me feel so welcome. It is much harder than judging BGT though. This is more like having to be a detective!"

Fellow comedian John said: "I went to The Masked Dancer recording not sure what it would be like, but it was the most fun I’ve had for a long time.

"The show is crazy – but in a good way - and seeing the video wall with all the viewers and families at home watching gives it an extra spice. It was a really fun evening and I thoroughly enjoyed it," the 54-year-old added.

The competition will take place over one week as 12 celebrities step onto the dance floor to take on character alter egos.

Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

The Masked Dancer starts on Saturday 29 May at 7pm on ITV.