Religion

MONDAY EDITION

By Jorge, Judas, & The Anonymous Power
bigpulpit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Awake, Not Woke: A Christian Response to the Cult of Progressive Ideology – Noelle Mering. 2. This High School’s Culture Leads Many to Catholic Faith – John Burger at Aleteia. 3. Bp Wall of Gallup Rebukes Bp McElroy of San Diego – Bish. Jm S Wall/First Things (link fixed)

bigpulpit.com
Religionbigpulpit.com

SATVRDAY EDITION

Them Before Us Is the Antidote to a Selfish Adult-Centered Culture – Auguste Meyrat at Crisis. There & Back Again Through Tolkien’s Library – Clare T. Walker at NC Register. Ring in the Month of Mary with (What Else?!) Mary Rings! (Catholic Mode Blog) – MAS. Fatima, the Consecration &...
Religionbigpulpit.com

THVRSDAY EDITION

1. 2 Inspiring Biographies that can Change Your Marriage – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia. 2. A Most Unfortunate Roman Intervention – George Weigel at Ethics & Public Policy Center. 3. Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: What Might It Be? – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est. 4. A Pope in Hell? The...
Religionbigpulpit.com

VVEDNESDAY EDITION

1. Requiescat In Pace: Michael Iafrate – Donald R. McClarey, J.D., at The American Catholic. 2. Pope Names Italian-Born Somascan Priest an Auxiliary Bishop in Texas – CNA/NC Register. 3. Addressing ‘Gender Ideology’ & Transgender Issues w/ Compassion, Honesty – Ma. R. Hasson. 4. Crazy, True Story of How the...
Religionsouthorange.org

WSOU Thank God For Monday (AAPI Edition)

Tune into WSOU 89.5 FM to hear about the importance of AAPI Heritage month! Guests include Dr. Monica Burnette (Assoc. VP, Chief of Staff, Student Services) and Dr. KC Choi (Chair, Department of Religion & Professor of Theological Ethics). Dr. Monica Burnette (Assoc. VP/ Chief of Staff, Student Services) and Dr. KC Choi (Chair, Department of Religion & Professor of Theological Ethics) will discuss the importance AAPI Heritage month on the Thank God For Monday (TGFM) weekly talk-show on Seton Hall Pirate Radio. The show is currently live on zoom each Monday, and recordings are re-aired for 30 minutes each Saturday at 8:30 a.m. EST, on WSOU 89.5 FM, iHeartRadio, and on www.wsou.net. After each show, a free podcast is available on iTunes.
Greensburg, PAsaintvincentseminary.edu

Bishop Malesic’s Commencement Address

The homily of Bishop Edward Malesic of the Diocese of Cleveland at the May 21, 2021 commencement of Saint Vincent Seminary, where he received an honorary doctor of divinity degree. “Good afternoon everyone. Congratulations to those awardees just receiving those awards right now. Thank you Archabbot Bartel and Father Mazich...
Worldla-croix.com

Catholic archdiocese in Morocco to hold second-ever synod

Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero of Rabat embraces faithful from sub-Saharan Africa during Mass at the Catholic Cathedral of St. Peter in Rabat, March 10, 2019. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP) Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero has announced a synod for the Archdiocese of Rabat on the theme, "Because of Jesus and the Gospel, which Church in Morocco?"
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.
ReligionWashington Post

Pope Francis kisses numbered tattoo of Nazi death camp survivor

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Pope Francis kissed the numbered tattoo of a survivor from the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz on Wednesday (May 26) after his general audience with the faithful at the Vatican. “The gesture by the Holy Father strengthened me and reconciled me with the world,” said Lidia...
Houston, TXstthom.edu

Heeding the Call with an Unforgettable Summer Lecture Series

A priceless summer opportunity is open to all who seek wisdom and truth. Happening at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through August 4, 2021, University of St. Thomas hosts its Master of Arts in Theology lecture series. Titled “Truth in Tradition,” the series is available via Facebook Live, YouTube and Zoom at no cost.
Religionchaldeannews.com

Bishops Visit Chaldean Community

As steadfast Catholics, the Chaldean community in the United States, and especially here in Michigan, is a beacon of hope for displaced Christians everywhere. Recently, Archbishop Bashar Matt Warda and Bishop Basil Salim Yaldo made separate trips to the US and both made time to visit the community here. Archbishop...
Religionmapletonpress.com

Confirmation at St. Paul’s

St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ute held the rite of confirmation on Sunday, May 2. The rite of confirmation provides an opportunity for the individual Christian, relying on God's …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Professor: Martin Luther and Soul Care

Professor Paulos Huang delivered a lecture titled "Martin Luther and Soul Care", the second one in the series "Martin Luther and the Third Enlightenment." A series of lectures were held in in Shanghai Library in late April to explore the relationship between Martin Luther and the Third Enlightenment. Professor Huang,...
Religionworldcapitaltimes.com

Dante’s Divine Comedy to be released into space for 700th anniversary

Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’ tells the story of a journey through hell, purgatory and paradise. Now the poem itself is being sent on an awe-inspiring trip of its own. As Italy marks 700 years since the poet’s death, his masterpiece will face the final frontier. A publishing company in Bologna, specialising...
ReligionLiberal First

Abraham, father of the faithful

This series of messages has included John the Baptist and his parents, Joseph and Mary, and finally Jesus, who were all living examples of faith. Today we’ll look back another 2,000 years before that, to Abraham, the father of faith. The 11th chapter of Hebrews begins, “Faith is the certainty...