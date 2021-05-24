MONDAY EDITION

Tune into WSOU 89.5 FM to hear about the importance of AAPI Heritage month! Guests include Dr. Monica Burnette (Assoc. VP, Chief of Staff, Student Services) and Dr. KC Choi (Chair, Department of Religion & Professor of Theological Ethics). Dr. Monica Burnette (Assoc. VP/ Chief of Staff, Student Services) and Dr. KC Choi (Chair, Department of Religion & Professor of Theological Ethics) will discuss the importance AAPI Heritage month on the Thank God For Monday (TGFM) weekly talk-show on Seton Hall Pirate Radio. The show is currently live on zoom each Monday, and recordings are re-aired for 30 minutes each Saturday at 8:30 a.m. EST, on WSOU 89.5 FM, iHeartRadio, and on www.wsou.net. After each show, a free podcast is available on iTunes.