Heatproof Your Home and Protect it From Extreme Temperatures
Your home is supposed to be your own personal oasis. However, when summertime comes around, scorching temperatures and rising humidity can wreak havoc on a home, both inside and out. Extreme heat can make the interior of a house uncomfortable for everyone inside, while strong UV rays can damage everything from outdoor paneling, paint, and roofing to indoor walls, carpet, and furniture. This is especially true if you live somewhere with blistering temperatures like Phoenix, AZ, or high humidity like New Orleans, LA.www.redfin.com