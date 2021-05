The great Apple versus Epic Games trial is over — except for the verdict. On May 24, the two sides had their closing arguments, which took the form of a question-and-answer session with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who will decide the case (rather than a jury). Gonzalez Rogers has been happy to poke holes in both sides’ arguments and witness testimony throughout the trial. The final day was no different, and it provided a good summary of the previous three weeks of arguments — as well as a preview of what Apple’s antitrust woes might be in the future.