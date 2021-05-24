newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Jokes abound over Yang’s choice for favorite subway station

 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Forget which sports team to root for, or who makes the best pizza. New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang apparently hit a nerve with his answer to a question that people may not have realized was a burning issue — what’s your favorite subway station?. His...

Andrew Yang
