newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GOP Governors Compete to Make Life Worse for the Unemployed

By Peter Wade
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the growing list of Republican governors who plan to block the federal boost to unemployment benefits for those who’ve lost their jobs in the pandemic. With little proof, at least 23 GOP governors have said the additional $300 in weekly benefits disincentivizes people from going...

www.sfgate.com
View All 152 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Jobs#Florida Governor#Federal Employment#Gop#The Century Foundation#Democratic#Floridians#Republican Governors#Unemployment System#Mandates Recipients#Progressive#Governor Ron Desantis#People#Increases#Money#Economic Concerns#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Jobless aid, Biden’s budget

More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom. WASHINGTON (AP) — Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the jobless rate was at the current 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work. Yet many businesses and Republican officials say all that jobless aid has contributed to worker shortages in some industries, which is why most GOP-led states are moving to cut off the federal support. About 15.8 million people received unemployment aid through one of several benefit programs during the week of May 8, the latest period for which data is available.
EconomyWKTV

Most states using federal aid to replenish unemployment insurance funds

Businesses could be spared billions of dollars of higher taxes in coming years as a result of federal coronavirus funds flowing to the states. An Associated Press review has found that governors and lawmakers in more than half the states are planning to use at least part of their federal pandemic relief aid to bail out unemployment insurance trust funds that have been drained by surging benefit claims.
Economymarketplace.org

Nearly half of states will cut short federal jobless benefits

Just over 400,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, the lowest number since the pandemic began and a sign of economic momentum as the U.S. gets the coronavirus under control. But it’s still not quite back to “normal” — or what normal was before the pandemic, when most weeks averaged about half as many unemployment claims.
Economyepi.org

There is no justification for cutting federal unemployment benefits

There are still nearly 10 million people actively looking for work and unable to find it. April state jobs and unemployment data released last Friday show that in many of the 24 states—led by Republican governors—that are cutting federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs, labor market conditions look similar to the national picture.
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Here are the 24 states that will soon drop the $300 weekly unemployment benefit

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Jobless Nebraskans will no longer receive $300 enhanced weekly unemployment payments beginning June 19. That announcement means that nearly half of U.S. states will soon drop the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.
Florida StateStar-Banner

Florida governor will lose his fight with cyber censors — and he knows it

Gov. Ron DeSantis did what he needed to do in signing Florida’s new Big Tech law, even though the statute fairly shouts its unconstitutionality. The Constitution’s very First Amendment, the cherry on top of the whole Bill of Rights, says the government can’t infringe on freedom of the press or freedom of speech. If they could have foreseen Facebook, Twitter and the sewer that so much of social media has become, the Founders probably would have written it differently.
Minnesota Statebusinessnorth.com

Legislation introduced to incentivize workers, end federal supplemental unemployment benefit in Minnesota

Legislation has been introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives to incentivize workers to end participation in the federal supplemental unemployment benefit program that provides an additional $300 a week in benefits that extend until September. The bill, HF 2648, would provide a $2,000 bonus to workers who come off of unemployment, return to work and stay on the job for at least 90 days.
Businesswhitehousedossier.com

Republican governors reject Biden unemployment benefits

The only thing that can derail the recovery from the Covid recession — and that in fact is derailing it, judging by the latest jobs report and hints of inflation — is government policy. The most glaring mistake is, as the economy expands, to continue supplementing unemployment benefits. Low-income Americans...
Personal Financevermontbiz.com

Hoffman: Unemployment benefits common sense

By Jack Hoffman, Public Assets Institute Nearly half of the governors—23 and counting—have decided to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits for workers in their states. Evidently, they never heard the old adage: Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face. In these bizarre times, I guess we have to be grateful that Governor Scott was raised with more common sense.
Politicsifallsjournal.com

GOP ask Walz to reinstate unemployment work requirements, surrender emergency powers

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House GOP is asking Gov. Tim Walz to drop his emergency powers under which he waived work requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits. Four House Republicans allege the state's boosted $300/week unemployment benefits are persuading Minnesotans to stay home. They say Walz’s Executive Order...
Texas Statetexasstandard.org

Fact Check: Does Texas Now Have More Job Openings Than People Receiving Unemployment Benefits?

Job openings in Texas match the number of people on unemployment. Gov. Greg Abbott followed 18 other Republican governors on Monday by rejecting federal pandemic unemployment benefits.In a press release, a tweet and an appearance on Fox News, Abbott justified the decision by citing two figures that he argued illustrate the state’s post-pandemic economic recovery. First, there are more job vacancies than people receiving unemployment benefits; and second, the number of job openings in the state today is significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.”I had the Texas Workforce Commission dig into the numbers and provide me with the numbers, and here they are,” Abbott told Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Tuesday. “We now have more job openings than we do people who are on unemployment. We have 60% more job openings today than we did the month before the pandemic hit the state of Texas.”
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. unemployment claims fall to 406,000 as economic recovery accelerates

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, another in a seemingly endless run of new pandemic lows and even more evidence that the U.S. job market is strengthening as the pandemic wanes and economy reopens further. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed...