newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Hinkley C: Hundreds more needed to finish nuclear power station

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother 1,700 workers are to be hired over the next year to help build the Hinkley C nuclear power plant in Somerset. The new roles will bring the total working on the site to more than 7,000, according to EDF, the French energy firm leading the project. The plant is...

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Power Station#Hinkley C#Nuclear Energy#Edf#Electricity#French#Covid#Bridgwater College#Elecsis#The Uk Government#British#Hinkley Point C#Stop Hinkley#Bbc West On Facebook#Twitter#Megawatt Hour#Construction Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Instagram
Related
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Auctioned wind power rebounds to almost 7 GW in Q1 2021 - GWEC

May 28 (Renewables Now) - Almost 7 GW of wind power capacity was awarded in auctions around the world in the first quarter of 2021, a rebound from a year earlier when the first wave of the pandemic led to only 2.7 GW auctioned, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said on Thursday.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Indian steelmaker to build 250 MW of self-consumption solar

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, an Indian integrated steelmaker, will set up a 250 MW solar plant in Raigarh district, in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The solar project will be built on 362 hectares acquired by the company in the fiscal 2011-12 period. It will be commissioned by December 2022. The power will replace high-cost thermal and grid power, and will be used for the company’s existing factory in the state's Raipur district.
Energy IndustryEngadget

The UK is sabotaging its own plan to decarbonize heating

Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHPs) are seen as a crucial tool in the fight against climate change; one that the UK has decided to loudly champion. The technology, which can provide hot water and space heating for homes, is far more efficient that the natural gas systems it’s intended to replace. In November 2020, the country announced a target of 600,000 heat pump installations, per year, by 2028. But the way that the UK currently funds its renewable energy projects means that, for many, adopting a heat pump is not financially viable.
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Loophole may allow new gas boilers after ban in 2035

Homeowners could still install gas boilers after they are banned because “hydrogen-ready” models will be allowed and may never switch over. The Government wants to end gas boiler installations from around 2035 to cut the 14 per cent of UK emissions that come from home heating. But the phase-out date...
Energy IndustryThe Daily Star

Green power plans go sideways

Bangladesh has failed to achieve its target to raise the share of renewable energy to the total power generation to 10 per cent by 2020 amid constraints of resources, technologies and policies. Currently, 723.97 megawatts of power are generated from renewable sources, accounting for 3.25 per cent of the total...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar and wind delivered more energy generation than ever before in March

Solar and wind accounted for 16.8% of total U.S. energy generation in March, the highest single-month output the two resources have ever accounted for and 34.3% greater than March 2020. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) “Electric Power Monthly” report shows that for the first quarter of 2021, solar and...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

CCC Partners with Fusion Fuel to Develop Green Hydrogen Demonstrator Plant in the Middle East

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East. ATHENS, GREECE, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel Green PLC, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East.
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

Koehler converts German CHP plant from coal to biomass

The Koehler Group has announced plans to fully convert its power plant at its Oberkirch location in Germany to a combined heat and power plant using biomass as a fuel. At its Oberkirch location, Koehler operates three paper machines, including the associated auxiliary systems. The paper processing and drying processes require enormous amounts of energy, which is why the company originally built its own power plant in 1943. In 1986 a new power plant was built, which now operates on bituminous coal and refuse-derived fuels such as paper sludge.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside plans solar project to power Pluto LNG

The solar power would be supplied from the proposed Woodside Power Project, which could comprise more than 210,000 solar panels. Woodside is investigating the supply of approximately 50 MW of solar energy to the Pluto LNG facility on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula, it said on May 27. The solar power...
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Grid needs major boost to hit wind power targets, warns SSE

The UK's electricity grid risks falling behind the planned increase in wind turbines without major upgrades, the man developing the world's largest offshore wind farm has warned. Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of FTSE 100 power giant SSE, said getting electricity from wind farms to where it was needed was "one...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Equinor, RWE, Hydro partner to develop offshore wind in Norway

May 26 (Renewables Now) - Norwegian companies Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OSE:NHY) and Germany’s RWE AG (ETR:RWE) have teamed up in a bid to develop a large offshore wind park in Norway. The companies said today they have signed a collaboration agreement to jointly submit an application...
Energy IndustryIER

Countries and States Replace Nuclear Power with Natural Gas

Belgium is the latest country to announce it will replace its shuttered nuclear plants with natural gas generation. The country has seven nuclear plants that will be retired by 2025 and has put in place a system of electricity production capacity auctions to replace its nuclear power. In October, about 2.3 gigawatts of new capacity will be sold during the first auction, which will consist of two to three natural gas-fired power plants. Germany is another country that is building natural gas plants. As part of Germany’s Energiewende—the mandated transition to renewable energy, it is shuttering its nuclear plants and is building natural gas plants with 2.4 gigawatts to be added over the next two years.
Energy Industryissues.org

Can Nuclear Power Go Local?

With origins in the Cold War military-industrial complex, nuclear power struggles to reinvent itself as part of the inclusive, democratic future envisioned by progressives. Pushing meaningful climate and decarbonization policies through a divided Congress will require support from a broad coalition that brings together progressive-left climate groups that focus strongly on environmental justice and more centrist groups concerned especially with economic growth and international competitiveness. If nuclear energy could earn the support of both groups, it could contribute a great deal of green energy to the grid and enable ambitious climate policies. Although support for infrastructure spending and jobs in proposed climate legislation could benefit nuclear energy, the renewed focus on environmental justice has many on the left questioning nuclear’s role in the future. We propose that some of these reservations could be overcome—but only if the nuclear industry significantly changes its modus operandi, embracing not just new technological pathways, but also a more democratic, inclusive approach to how it does business.
Energy Industrygoodmenproject.com

Western Europe Cools on Plans for Nuclear Power

News that two more reactors in the United Kingdom are to shut down on safety grounds earlier than planned has capped a depressing month for nuclear power in Europe. The news came after weeks of unfounded speculation, based on “leaks”, that the British government was about to take a stake in a giant new French-designed nuclear power station planned at Sizewell in Suffolk on the east coast of England as part of a “Green New Deal.” Taxpayers’ backing would have enabled the heavily-indebted French company EDF to finance the project.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Looking for Carbon-Free Energy Resources? Don’t Forget Nuclear Power

As leaders around the world take steps to decarbonize energy supplies, many people have focused their attention specifically on wind and solar power. What they may fail to recognize is that nuclear power provides more electricity in the U.S. than all other carbon-free sources combined. This is true in some other countries, such as France, Sweden, and Ukraine, as well.
IndustryWSLS

Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

BOISE, Idaho – Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound (28,100-kilogram) stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. The Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory is being refurbished and improved with new components and...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Construction begins on Chinese nuclear power plant units

Russian state corporation Rosatom has announced that construction works for units at two nuclear power plants (NPPs) in China have begun. A ceremony was held to mark the start of construction of the seventh and eighth power units of Tianwan NPP and the third and fourth power units of Xudapu NPP.