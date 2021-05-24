Drew Hanlen Joins Devon Givens 5-24-2021

(76ers -8.5, O/U: 231) The performances of Harris and Beal put them atop the chart on a rare night where they outscored a usually more productive teammate, as both Embiid and Westbrook did not meet value respective to their salary. The downtick for Westbrook is probably the most glaring issue when combing through the box score, as it appears Doc Rivers has figured out a way to tamp down Westbrook's output with Simmons and Seth Curry. The question is whether the Wizards will adjust, and the answer is probably in the negative. Although the Wizards pulled off a fantastic run to get to this point, they are outmatched defensively and will rely almost exclusively on Beal and Westbrook to get them to a win. The addition of Gafford is probably interchangeable with a few other players, as Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans were in the neighborhood of Gafford's total. Although we can probably expect more from Embiid against this frontcourt, the salaries of Simmons and Harris are simply too good to ignore. I'm also more in favor of a pivot to Beal over Russell Westbrook ($11,600), as his prohibitive salary limits what we can do at other positions.