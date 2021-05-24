Drew Hanlen Joins Devon Givens 5-24-2021

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen joins Devon Givens to discuss the work that Joel Embiid has done this season and last offseason to strengthen his ball handling, passing and play out of double teams!

Anne De Paula Wiki: Facts about Joel Embiid’s Girlfriend

Philadelphia 76ers player, Joel Embiid was having a phenomenal run for MVP this year before injuries became an obstacle. Embiid recently opened up about finding solace in his girlfriend, Anne De Paula, and their newborn child. Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula keep details about their relationship lowkey but never fail to get attention on social media. Many ask who Joel Embiid’s girlfriend is. A rising star on Instagram, De Paula turned heads when she featured in Sports Illustrated covered in body paint. But for those who are yet to find this amazing model, this Anne De Paula wiki is the perfect primer on her.
Bucks vs Heat 5/24/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

Bucks vs Heat (-4.5, 221.5) Milwaukee's record against the spread is 32-40-1 this season. The Bucks are 26-28-1 against the spread this season when they are at least a 4.5-point favorite. 41 of 73 Milwaukee games this season (56.2%) resulted in a total more than the contest's over/under. Bucks last...
Free NBA Picks For Today 5/24/2021

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 5/24/2021. Heat at Bucks—NBA pick is Miami Heat +4.5. Heat forced overtime in the opener of series losing by two. Miami defended well liming the Bucks to just 37% shooting. They have now covered nine of their past eleven games. Bucks have now failed to cover seven of eight. Bucks will see Miami’s best here as they look to even up this series. In those eleven games the Heat sit third best in offensive efficiency with 121 points per 100 possessions. They have a net rating of +4.1 to the Bucks +2.3. Concern the past two seasons has been about the Bucks defensive decline. Once an elite defense this team has digressed. Over their past five games they are allowing 42.6% from three while in that period Miami is making 48.1% from the floor along with 42.4% from three. This is a Heat team that was hit hard by COVID early in the year and showed recovering in the final few weeks of the season. Cannot measure this team on season long stats but just on recent results. Play Miami +4.5.
Tyrone Johnson Joins Beers With Bob 5-19-2021

Tyrone Johnson joined our special Sixers Playoff Preview edition of Beers With Bob to discuss the potential first round matchup, how Doc Rivers will use his rotation and more!
Pelicans News Around the Web (5-24-2021)

Walker: No Pelicans among finalists for NBA postseason honors, but some predictions on who will win. In the 19 seasons since NBA basketball returned to New Orleans in 2002, only three Pelicans/Hornets have ever won one of the league's six major awards. Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson could set tone for...
5/24/2021 - HR 2 - Wes Hall & Matt Moore

Action packed, great guests back to back. There is a lot to break down from the first weekend of NBA Playoff action and Matt Moore and Wes Hall are on the program to help see what is what.
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. In Game 2 of this Eastern quarterfinal, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting once again the Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 19:30 ET in a clash between the 3rd and 6th-best teams of the conference. Game 1 was the closest one of all the opening games so far, as it went into overtime and the Bucks needed a buzzer beater by Kris Middleton in order to get away with a 107-109 victory that gave them the 1-0 lead in the series.
Sixers not named Simmons or Embiid who will win games

If Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons can’t produce on a given night, what other player from the Sixers can step up and help Philly win a playoff game?. The two stars on the Philadelphia 76ers are Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. They’ve played for the Sixers the longest, and they are the backbone of the team. As the team’s only two All-Stars, heavy is the head that wears the crown.
Will free-throw struggles from Ben Simmons hurt the Sixers in the playoffs?

It is tough to criticize Ben Simmons after a near masterful performance in Game one of the NBA playoffs where he secured 15 rebounds and dished out 15 assists, while playing a major role on the defensive end. While many are caught up on Simmons scoring just 6 points, the assists from the Sixers point guard generated 35 points for the team. Ben successfully kept the tempo on the offensive end and has been a major catalyst for the group’s success all season.
Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards; Westbrook injured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA’s triple-double king to the locker …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
The NBA Slate Starter: NBA DFS Strategy for DraftKings + FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/26

Tuesday’s late-night window of games was full of some incredible basketball, as the Lakers rode an unbelievable Anthony Davis performance to even the series while Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard put on a duel at the Staples Center. Hope you found enough Joe Harris or Tim Hardaway Jr. to surely take down a tournament, but if not, let’s keep stringing together solid NBA DFS strategy and picks on DratKings and FanDuel until the pieces come together.
FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/26/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

We've got a three-game Eastern Conference playoff slate for Wednesday. The Wizards and 76ers start at 7:00 pm ET. The Hawks and Knicks tip-off at 7:30 pm ET while the Grizzlies and Jazz play at 10:00 pm ET. PHI, ATL, and MEM all lead 1-0 in their series. PHI is favored by 8 points, NYK is favored by 2.5 points, and UTA is favored by 8.5 points. The O/U is 230.5 for the WAS/PHI game, 212.5 for the ATL/NYK game, and 218.5 for the MEM/UTA game.
The John Kincade Show 5-24-2021

John opens with his reaction to the Sixers’ game 1 win over the Wizards yesterday (0:05-22:27). The guys review the NBA playoffs as a whole this past weekend (22:27-44:54). Bob and Jamie discuss Ben Simmons’ strong, yet controversial, performance yesterday (44:54-1:07:53). Devon Givens calls in for his 3 Pointer following the opening Sixers playoff game (1:07:53-1:31:24). The Phillies have a big week coming up following a rough weekend (1:31:24-1:54:33). Jamie brings up some interesting Spencer Howard comments from this weekend (1:54:33-2:17:25). John questions what is going on with Bryce Harper right now (2:17:25-2:40:47). The show wraps up with a discussion about Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship this weekend (2:40:47-3:02:12).
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

(76ers -8.5, O/U: 231) The performances of Harris and Beal put them atop the chart on a rare night where they outscored a usually more productive teammate, as both Embiid and Westbrook did not meet value respective to their salary. The downtick for Westbrook is probably the most glaring issue when combing through the box score, as it appears Doc Rivers has figured out a way to tamp down Westbrook's output with Simmons and Seth Curry. The question is whether the Wizards will adjust, and the answer is probably in the negative. Although the Wizards pulled off a fantastic run to get to this point, they are outmatched defensively and will rely almost exclusively on Beal and Westbrook to get them to a win. The addition of Gafford is probably interchangeable with a few other players, as Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans were in the neighborhood of Gafford's total. Although we can probably expect more from Embiid against this frontcourt, the salaries of Simmons and Harris are simply too good to ignore. I'm also more in favor of a pivot to Beal over Russell Westbrook ($11,600), as his prohibitive salary limits what we can do at other positions.
SIXERS EMBIID ABUSING WIZ BUMMY CENTERS WILL LEAD TO A SWEEP!

The first weekend of the 2021 NBA playoffs had a little bit of everything. For the 76ers they did what #1 seeds are supposed to do, handle their business. They did that with a 125-118 victory over the pesky Washington Wizards, with 11,000 Sixers fans sounding like 30K as the anticipation of this possible NBA championship run had an electric feel to it.