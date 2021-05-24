newsbreak-logo
Blue Ridge, VA

Some Scattered Showers & Storm Chances This Week

By Eric Pritchett
NBC 29 News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Swings in temperatures and some opportunities for scattered showers and storms this week. We certainly need the rain. A backdoor cold front pushed into the state Monday and brought scattered showers and isolated storm, along with cooler temperatures. This front will stall to our southwest tonight and dissipate. After showers early tonight, remaining cloudy with areas of fog. A cloudy and foggy start Tuesday, then some sun developing, turning warm with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower or storm, mainly west of Blue Ridge. Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Some scattered storms during the afternoon. A few could turn strong to severe. Temperatures will start to back down for the late week and by the start of the Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, showers and storms expected, as another cold fornt slides off to our south, but may stall on Saturday, to bring more scattered showers and storms. Currently, the second half of the Memorial day weekend is trending drier.

www.nbc29.com
Blue Ridge, VANBC 29 News

Cold May Night. Continued Cool for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool April-like temperatures for mid May will continue this week. Clouds gave way to sunshine Wednesday, as a storm system passed well to our south. Tonight into Thursday morning, areas along and west of the Blue Ridge will see some frost. A Frost Advisory is posted for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Some isolated showers are possible Friday. This weekend temperatures warm to more seasonable levels. Later Sunday into early next week, more showers and a few storms look to return.
EnvironmentWDBJ7.com

Cool, breezy weather moves in this evening

A front is passing our area this evening bringing cooler and windier weather back to the region. After seeing lows in the 60s this morning, expect temperatures to fall into the 40s tonight in many areas under mostly clear skies. Winds will increase and become gusty behind the front. Gusts...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

A cold front bring a few showers and storms on Wednesday

Mild and humid conditions are expected tonight with a few showers possible. Low stay mild only cooling into the 50s and 60s. A cold front will move through on Wednesday. The front look to move into the Mountain Empire by late morning and exit by mid to late afternoon. High will range from the 60s and 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s east of the Blue Ridge. Winds will increase and become gusty behind the front.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ROANOKE...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...SOUTH CENTRAL BOTETOURT AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central, south central, southwestern and west central Virginia. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
Blue Ridge, VAWSLS

April going out like a lion; wind roars at times Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – After three straight days of summer-like warmth, a cool front has come in to change that for us. First and foremost, the wind is going to be a force to be reckoned with. That, in tandem with the low humidity, will make it easier for brush fires to spread. Don’t burn, and be careful as to where you dispose of cigarette butts.
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Botetourt A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...WEST CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...SOUTH CENTRAL BATH AND NORTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF COVINGTON At 153 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Oriskany, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Covington Clifton Forge Collierstown Iron Gate Douthat State Park Low Moor and Ingalls Field. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...EAST CENTRAL BOTETOURT...AND WESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sedalia, or near Big Island, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Buena Vista Bedford Glasgow Big Island Forest and Coleman Falls. This includes The following Locations Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, Botetourt, City of Lexington, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Botetourt; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alleghany County in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Southeastern Bath County in west central Virginia North central Botetourt County in west central Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 215 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longdale Furnace, or near Clifton Forge, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington Clifton Forge Goshen Collierstown Rockbridge Baths Millboro and Iron Gate. This includes The following Location VMI. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Franklin; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ROANOKE...SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cave Spring, or near Roanoke, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Troutville Boones Mill Stewartsville and Moneta. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
EnvironmentWDBJ7.com

Limited showers this evening; Wind Advisories issued for Friday

Round two of the showers are moving across the WV/VA border with light rain possible until around 2am. The coverage will be spotty and amounts would be very light. Winds remain gusty overnight as well. Skies should begin clearing by sunrise. FRIDAY. Skies clear quickly behind the cold front with...