Some Scattered Showers & Storm Chances This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Swings in temperatures and some opportunities for scattered showers and storms this week. We certainly need the rain. A backdoor cold front pushed into the state Monday and brought scattered showers and isolated storm, along with cooler temperatures. This front will stall to our southwest tonight and dissipate. After showers early tonight, remaining cloudy with areas of fog. A cloudy and foggy start Tuesday, then some sun developing, turning warm with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower or storm, mainly west of Blue Ridge. Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Some scattered storms during the afternoon. A few could turn strong to severe. Temperatures will start to back down for the late week and by the start of the Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, showers and storms expected, as another cold fornt slides off to our south, but may stall on Saturday, to bring more scattered showers and storms. Currently, the second half of the Memorial day weekend is trending drier.