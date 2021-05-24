newsbreak-logo
Racks Upon Racks of RGB Matrix Bonnets @adafruit #adafruit #manufacturing #manufacturingmonday #howitsmade

 3 days ago

Racks upon racks of RGB Matrix Bonnets patiently awaiting their turn in the selective solder machine. Once finished, these boards can plug into your Raspberry Pi and make it super easy to control RGB matrices.

Petsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Pet Bowl Water Level Sensing #AdafruitLearningSystem #IoT #ESP32-S2 @home_assistant @Adafruit @CircuitPython @esp32s2 @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Pet Bowl Water Level Sensing. This new guide goes over how to make a sensor for checking the water level of your pet’s bowl. With the FunHouse and Home Assistant, you can automatically be alerted if your pet’s bowl gets too low. For this project we are using the Simple Water Sensor. Even though it is designed to be a digital sensor, it will actually work in analog mode to give you a little more granularity. In this way, you can tell if your pet’s water level is good, low, or needs water added.
Electronicsadafruit.com

PIN REFERENCE: Adafruit Metro ESP32-S2 #PrettyPins

Here’s a pin reference for the Adafruit Metro ESP32-S2 in PNG format. A PDF vector version resides in the corresponding PCB repository on GitHub. When you need more than just a pin number for simple input or output, diagrams like these reveal a board’s hardware peripheral multiplexing options — PWM outputs, analog channels, SPI ports and so forth.
Technologytodaysmotorvehicles.com

Mini Modular Rack Principle electronics

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – TE Connectivity (TE), a supplier of connectivity and sensors, has launched its Mini Modular Rack Principle (MiniMRP) electronics packaging solution for military ground vehicles and defense applications. Previously, ground defense vehicles did not use sophisticated electronic suites, ultimately hindering the ability to package a voluminous amount of electronics. With new military ground vehicles in development or in queue for upgrades, TE actively looked for an opportunity to help the industry lead with an effective system solution by designing electrical subsystems that would be more beneficial for ground defense applications.
Engineeringadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Continuous Servos – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Get to know continuous rotation servos and learn to spin forever. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Electronicsxda-developers

Modified Adafruit Pyloton to synch data from a Linux AsteroidOS watch to a Phonephone app to the web?

I am interested in open source sports watch devices from Adafruit:. https://petergamma.org/read-out-sensor-data-from-the-adafruit-clue-pyloton/. https://forums.adafruit.com/viewtopic.php?f=65&t=179154$. One project which would be interesting is to have synched the BLE sensor data from a BLE sensor to a Linux AsteroidOS sports watch and from there to the Linux PinePhone:. I have reviewed the Linux AsteroidOS...
Internetadafruit.com

New Adafruit Stickers for iMessage

With the release of our new feature on our learn system that allows users to download a bundle of files for a project, we’ve created the character “BundleFly”. Introducing Trinkeys! These 4 commemorate a series of products we are releasing. There’s the Neo Trinkey, Rotary Trinkey, Key Trinkey, and Proximity...
Electronicsadafruit.com

HackSpace Magazine Issue 43 – Only the Best: Mini Hot Plate Preheater @HackSpaceMag @Adafruit

HackSpace magazine issue 43 takes a look at the Mini Hot Plate Preheater sold by Adafruit. Sometimes a soldering iron just isn’t the right tool for the job. After you learn to solder through-hole components, you’ll often find yourself soldering surface mount components. And although you can solder them by hand, a reflow oven or hotplate is much easier and more reliable. They can be big and expensive, but not this little hotplate from Adafruit. I know a few people who have this handy little hotplate, and it works great. It’s perfect for rework, preheating, or even reflowing solder paste. Just make sure your PCB is small because it’s only 30 mm × 30 mm.
Computersadafruit.com

The Great Search: A Very Inexpensive seesaw 8 Bit Microcontroller #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @Adafruit @MicrochipMakes

The Great Search (video) is here to help you with the not-so-great parts shortage!. As we’re doing more seesaw-powered boards, we want a very inexpensive, simple, but fully-inclusive microcontroller. It can be 32 or 8 bit, not too particular about the core chipset, but we need to have 3 to 5V power/logic, internal crystal/oscillator, built in FLASH and RAM (EEPROM would be nice too!), ADCs, GPIOs, timers, and all that stuff. And we want it to be cheap! But with big stock outages, our biggest priority is a chip we can get in under a year. Lets see what we find on The Great Search.
Technologyjeffgeerling.com

My 6-node 1U Raspberry Pi rack mount Cluster

Now that I have a half-height rack and a 3D Printer, I figured I should finally move all my Raspberry Pis from sitting in odd places in my office to the rack. And what better way than to print my own 1U Raspberry Pi Rack mount unit?. The rack unit...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit Squeezes the Power of the RP2040 Into a USB key

Adafruit has a lot of love for Raspberry Pi RP2040 SoC. Adafruit are partners in the RP2040, and have already released a slew of boards based on the powerful SoC. For the latest prototype, presented via Twitter we see Adafruit founder Limor "Lady Ada" Fried demonstrate the QT 2040 Trinkey, a board that moves away from the Feather, ItsyBitsy and QT Py form factors and place the RP2040 into a USB key sized device that offers a powerful and quick means to uses sensors and components via your laptop / desktop computer.
Computersadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: CircuitPython Libraries on MicroPython using the Raspberry Pi Pico #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @MicroPython @Raspberry_Pi @CircuitPython @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: CircuitPython Libraries on MicroPython using the Raspberry Pi Pico. This new guide goes over how to setup a Raspberry Pi Pico with MicroPython and Blinka with the Thonny Editor to use CircuitPython libraries. Blinka is our CircuitPython compatibility layer. It was originally...
Technologyadafruit.com

An Air Quality Monitoring Dashboard in 15 Minutes #IoT @adafruitio @adafruit

Max Lynch was looking at using Adafruit IO, our free and easy IoT service, to build an air quality monitoring app and pull data into an Ioniq Framework mobile application. Within 15 minutes, he was obtaining data from his ESP32 and sending it to Adafruit IO. He logged data overnight and even noticed that the CO2 and VOC levels in his office dropped:
Shoppingadafruit.com

Adafruit Gift Guide: Gifts for Dad

Father’s Day is on the horizon and, lemme guess, you have no clue what to get for your dear old dad. Shopping for dad isn’t always easy, especially with stores recycling the same tired suggestions year after year (ties, golf clubs, a bottle of scotch, you know the drill). Let...
Computersadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit #CircuitPython @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse. This project uses the Adafruit FunHouse with the new Adafruit CircuitPython Dash Display library to create a customizable Adafruit IO dashboard on your FunHouse. This guide, as well as the Dash Display library, is currently only for the FunHouse, but expect support to be added for other boards like the PyPortal and Feather boards with a screen and WiFi connectivity.
Computersadafruit.com

CircuitPython 6.3.0 Release Candidate 0 Released! @adafruit @circuitpython

This release, 6.3.0-rc.0, is the first release candidate for the stable release of CircuitPython 6.3.0. Notable changes since 6.2.0 include many new boards, many corrections to existing boards, the addition of a consistent board.LED to most boards, and a timing fix for the certain samples of RP2040 boards. See Port status below for details on port stability for each port, and Known issues for known problems. If you find any issues with this release, please file an issue.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

3D Printed RP2040 Powered Ring Measures CO2

Sometimes a little ingenuity is all it takes to solve a potentially life-threatening problem—such is the case with Guido Burger's Raspberry Pi RP2040 CO2-detecting ring. This isn't Burger's first rodeo with RP2040, we previously covered his homemade Adafruit Feather RP2040 which he managed to assemble before the board officially released.