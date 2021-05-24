Racks Upon Racks of RGB Matrix Bonnets @adafruit #adafruit #manufacturing #manufacturingmonday #howitsmade

The Great Search (video) is here to help you with the not-so-great parts shortage!. As we’re doing more seesaw-powered boards, we want a very inexpensive, simple, but fully-inclusive microcontroller. It can be 32 or 8 bit, not too particular about the core chipset, but we need to have 3 to 5V power/logic, internal crystal/oscillator, built in FLASH and RAM (EEPROM would be nice too!), ADCs, GPIOs, timers, and all that stuff. And we want it to be cheap! But with big stock outages, our biggest priority is a chip we can get in under a year. Lets see what we find on The Great Search.