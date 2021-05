On 47th Street in Manhattan, the famous “Diamond District” where so many Jews work, someone set off an incendiary device this afternoon. A car caravan driving down First Avenue in Manhattan featured people shouting “Fuck you, Jews” as it paraded through the streets of the city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel. Near Bryant Park, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator threw a bottle at a restaurant diner, who threw it back and was then spat upon. In Times Square, a gathering in support of Israel was set upon. That was just today. And all this came after similar scenes in Toronto and London.