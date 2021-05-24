newsbreak-logo
Heartbreaking tributes and beer left for dad and son who died in horror lift fall

By Ellen Kirwin, Milo Boyd
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
David and Clayton Bottomley died in the accident (Image: Yorkshire Live / MEN Media)

Heartbreaking notes and a beer tribute have been left for a father and son who died in a horrific industrial accident.

David Bottomley, 53, died at the scene when a lift reportedly collapsed on Wednesday while was working with his son Clayton at the Unity Building construction site in Liverpool.

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital but died yesterday, Liverpool Echo reported.

The father and son, from West Yorkshire, worked together as insulation fitters and were described as 'peas in a pod' by family friends.

A note left at the scene reads: "To Dave and Clayton, my old friend and his son, we never made that catch up drink and that I will always miss. Always a smile on your face.

"You both will be sorely missed, save a seat at the bar for me."

Floral tributes were left for the father and son (Image: Liverpool Echo)

The note is attached to a bouquet of red flowers and underneath are three empty bottles of beer.

Another handwritten note reads: "To the Bottomley family and colleagues of David and Clayton, our thoughts and prayers are with you."

A third tribute reads: "We will always hold you in our hearts… Gone too soon, shine bright our star."

On Facebook tributes have poured in for the father and son and many have offered words of support to the Bottomley family.

The dad and lad died four days apart from one another (Image: Liverpool Echo)
Three bottles of beer were also left at the site of the accident (Image: Liverpool Echo)

Ethel Mcgeachie said: "So sad to lose your husband and father is bad enough but to lose your son also is unthinkable. My sincere condolences to his wife and daughter and may father and son RIP heartbreaking."

Police released a statement earlier today which read: "Following an incident at a building site on Chapel Street on Wednesday 19 May, we can confirm that an 17-year-old male sadly died in hospital on Sunday 23 May.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

"A second man, aged 53, sadly died at the scene of the accident.

"Emergency services were called to a site around 3.30pm to reports that the two men had been found seriously injured after falling.

Friend and family left heartbreaking notes for the father and son (Image: Liverpool Echo)

"An investigation is being carried out by detectives and the Health and Safety Executive."

Laing O’Rourke, who are the lead contractors on the site, have confirmed that the company would cooperate fully with the HSE investigation.

A Laing O’Rourke spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was an incident at the Unity Building in which two men were seriously injured. Tragically, one of the men died at the scene and the second is in a critical condition in hospital.

"Our Health and Safety team is at the site and we and our sub-contractors will cooperate fully with the investigation into what happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the men at this extremely difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “HSE are aware and are investigating with the police."

