An agreement monitoring Iranian nuclear facilities between Tehran and the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ends today. In February, Iran limited IAEA access to nuclear facilities, building pressure for the US to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after leaving in 2018. Soon after, Tehran reached a deal allowing the IAEA to monitor nuclear enrichment facilities through surveillance footage and verify uranium enrichment percentages. Iran, though, has threatened to destroy the footage after today if US sanctions are not lifted.