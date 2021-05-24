newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

'An anti-Semitic dog whistle': Joy Reid on Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask mandate comparison to the holocaust

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie Taylor Greene compared Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mask restrictions on the House floor to the holocaust, and doubled down on those comments when pressed by a reporter. Joy points out how most republicans have said nothing since Greene made those comments.

POTUSMSNBC

Joy Reid’s one-on-one with Karine Jean-Pierre after her historic press conference

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history today when she became the first openly gay spokeswoman and the second Black woman to lead a press conference from the White House’s James S. Brady Briefing Room. She joined Joy for a one-on-one interview to discuss her historic day and President Biden’s agenda.
Congress & Courtscalifornianewstimes.com

GOP leadership condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene over Holocaust comments

Republican leaders blamed GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comment “horrifying” comparing COVID-19 security measures such as wearing masks to the treatment of Nazi German Jews. I was surprised. The horror of the Holocaust wearing a mask is horrifying, “Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and R-Caliph said in a statement. “The fact that we need to say this today is very annoying.” Green, a conservative fire brand in Georgia and an ally of former President Donald Trump, has caused controversy, pushed conspiracy theories, and Home in January since confronting a colleague powerfully. But so far, Republican leaders have hesitated to criticize her and refused to join the Democratic Party when she resolved to deprive her committee of duties earlier this year. With David Brody, “released last Thursday. In her interview, Green condemned the safety protocol adopted by House Democrats, including the requirement to wear a mask on the floor of the house. She also called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “mental illness” and suggested that the rules were comparable to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust. And they were undoubtedly treated like second-class citizens, so they were taken on the train and taken to the gas chambers of Nazi Germany, “Green said in a podcast. “This is exactly the type of abuse Nancy Pelosi is talking about.” Green was even more devoted to comparison after her remarks triggered a fire storm of online criticism. On Tuesday, she tweeted a news article about a planned grocery chain, allowing vaccinated employees to be maskless. “Vaccinated employees get the vaccination logo in the same way they force Nazi forced Jews to wear the gold star,” Green tweeted. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Called Green’s comment one of her “absolutely exorbitantly blameful frequent explosions.” Still, he said disciplinary action against her must come from House.Rep. Elise Stephanik of New York, the third leader of the House Republican Party, said, “Making masks and vaccines comparable to the Holocaust” minimizes “the most serious human atrocities ever committed.” He said he held it down. .. Brad Schneider, the Democratic Party, has proposed to blame Green. Steny Hoyer, D-Md, leader of the House of Representatives. Called her to “change her rhetoric and behavior if she intends to remain a member of the House of Representatives.” Pelosi, who had previously suggested that Green could face an ethical investigation, described her comment “beyond blame” and “there is no place in our country.” Anger is just the latest provocative chapter of a short tenure that turned from an activist to a member of parliament. Earlier this month, Green followed Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (DN.Y.), saying that the Democrats supported “terrorists” and “don’t care about the American people.” She also starred in a Facebook live video shot outside the office of Ocasio Cortez, locked to “remove diapers and allow her to come out and talk to American citizens.” I cursed a member of the Diet through the mailslot on the door. Green endorsed a Facebook post advocating violence against Democrats and the FBI. In a 2018 post, she speculates that a “laser or blue ray” controlled by a left-wing conspiracy associated with a powerful Jewish family could have sparked a wildfire in California. Did. In February 2019, Green appeared in a filmed online video. At the US Capitol, two Muslim lawmakers claimed they were not “really official” members of the House of Representatives because they did not take an oath of office in the Bible.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

More than 100k people sign petition to get Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from Congress

More than 100,000 people are demanding Marjorie Taylor Greene’s removal from Congress after she compared the Covid mask mandate to the Holocaust. The elected official from Georgia’s 14th congressional district has defended her controversial comments, despite widespread criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. The Auschwitz Memorial was the latest organisation to urge the congresswoman to tone down the dangerous rhetoric. The comments Greene is being criticised for were made on a podcast with the Christian Broadcasting Network on 20 May.“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold...
Congress & CourtsUnion Leader

Republicans denounce Taylor Greene's Holocaust remarks

WASHINGTON -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy denounced fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for likening COVID-19 masks to the badges the Nazis forced Jews to wear in the Holocaust, but did not suggest any disciplinary action against the firebrand ally to former President Donald Trump. "Marjorie is wrong,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

House Republicans should discipline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after her comments about masks, Jews and the Holocaust

WASHINGTON — Never, ever compare anything to the Nazi Holocaust, a singular horrific event in human history. I’ve written that before and need to do it again because of the latest from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The outrageous Georgia Republican is comparing pandemic mandates for masks and vaccinations in some places to the Nazi genocide of the Jewish people.
Congress & CourtsKTBS

Why Republicans don't dump Marjorie Taylor Greene

Last week, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Twitter and compared Covid-19 mask mandates to Jews being forced to wear yellow stars in Nazi Germany (Greene actually said "gold stars," but Jews persecuted in the Holocaust were being identified for stigma and slaughter, not given a reward for good work). Five days later -- five days later -- Republican leaders finally had something to say about it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Ignore GOP condemnations of Marjorie Taylor Greene — it's all a part of the troll

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, like a cat peeing on your bed, has found the most surefire way to get that sweet, sweet attention she craves: Holocaust comparisons. It started last week when the QAnon congresswoman from Georgia made a glib and risible comparison between an ongoing mask mandate in the House of Representatives — necessary only because GOP congressional members refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines (or admit they did, anyway) — to literal genocide.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace criticised her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing workers at a grocery store having marks on their name badges to show they're vaccinated to Jews being forced to wear arm bands in Nazi Germany to identify them as Jewish. “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Ms Greene tweeted. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”Before that, Ms Greene appeared on a podcast and likened House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision...
Congress & CourtsIJR

Pelosi Says Greene ‘Should Stop Talking’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should “stop talking” after comparing COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust. When asked for her reaction to Greene’s comparison of Pelosi’s mask mandate to the Holocaust, Pelosi replied, “It’s so beyond reprehensible. It has no place in our country.”. She...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

"She's going to have to explain herself": Rep. Byron Donalds reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comments

Republican members of Congress are condeming GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she compared pandemic-related health measures to the Holocaust. Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with his reaction. He also discusses police reform, Florida's new election laws, and the role former President Trump will play in the GOP going forward.