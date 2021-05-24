3 prospects that could help Red Sox win AL East

The Boston Red Sox sit near the top of the AL East standings. Here are three prospects who can help the Red Sox win the division this season. The Boston Red Sox are having a solid start to the 2021 season with Alex Cora’s return to the team. As of this writing, they are currently sit in second-place in the AL East standings (29-19), trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by half a game. The Red Sox have some stiff competition, as the Rays (30-19) just extended their winning streak to 11 games after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday. That, and the New York Yankees (28-19) are a half game behind the Red Sox following their series sweep of the Chicago White Sox.