What the 2021 NBA Playoffs Would Look Like If the Conference Factor Were Taken Out of Play and Teams Were Seeded 1-16

The 2021 NBA playoffs are underway and feature a number of intriguing matchups in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference brackets. But what if the conference factor was taken completely out of play and the 16 teams were placed in one NCAA Tournament-style bracket? This is something many people have wanted to see for years but actually making it happen would likely prove to be quite difficult as Eastern Conference owners would likely take issue with the league creating a tougher path to the NBA Finals as the West has clearly been the more dominant conference as of late.