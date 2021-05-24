newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What the 2021 NBA Playoffs Would Look Like If the Conference Factor Were Taken Out of Play and Teams Were Seeded 1-16

By Luke Norris
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

The 2021 NBA playoffs are underway and feature a number of intriguing matchups in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference brackets. But what if the conference factor was taken completely out of play and the 16 teams were placed in one NCAA Tournament-style bracket? This is something many people have wanted to see for years but actually making it happen would likely prove to be quite difficult as Eastern Conference owners would likely take issue with the league creating a tougher path to the NBA Finals as the West has clearly been the more dominant conference as of late.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Playoffs#Ncaa Tournament#The League#Little League#Ncaa Bracket#The Eastern Conference#The Nba Finals#The Utah Jazz#Portland Trail Blazers#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#The Miami Heat#The Brooklyn Nets#Atlanta Hawks Trae Young#The Atlanta Hawks#Mvp#The Denver Nuggets#The Memphis Grizzlies#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA playoff picture: The play-in, seeding scenarios as of Friday

NBA’s play-in games don’t make everyone happy (hi, LeBron James!), but they exist in 2021 whether you like them or not. So here’s what we’ll do ahead of the final day of the 2020-21 regular season on Sunday: we’ll look every day at what the matchups look like at the moment and the likelihood that some of the teams in the East and West will either avoid the play-ins or will probably need to win a game or two to make it to the true postseason.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAbostonnews.net

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: 76ers on brink of No. 1 seed; Lakers still stuck in play-in

The New York Knicks clinched their first playoff berth since 2013 on Wednesday by virtue of the Boston Celtics' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The loss also sealed Boston's fate in the play-in tournament. The Atlanta Hawks, who defeated the Washington Wizards on Monday, have also clinched a top-six seed along with the Miami Heat. Those three teams are still in a race for the Eastern Conference's 4-6 seeds.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAnumberfire.com

Wizards' Raul Neto (hamstring) will be GTD Tuesday

Washington Wizards point guard Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's play-in game against the Boston Celtics, per head coach Scott Brooks. What It Means:. Neto missed the final two games of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. Davis Bertans drew the...
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBABullets Forever

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum: A Modest Proposal for the Wizards Center Rotation

Once upon a time, the NBA was dominated by towering Giants. The one who towered over them all was Wilt Chamberlain. From 100 points in a game to tallying more than 20,000...umm...points in his black book, scores of fans worldwide are familiar with tales of The Stilt and his scoring prowess.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. The Grizzlies went up by two twice after that, before Poole nailed his momentum-changing 3-pointer.