Browns: Remembering the time Cleveland passed on Julio Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft

Cover picture for the articleLooking back at the time the Browns essentially traded Julio Jones away. It was 2011, the Browns were picking 6th in the 2011 NFL Draft. The entire world wanted them to take Julio Jones if he was still there at pick no. 6. He was. The fans were ecstatic. Then they weren’t. The Browns traded with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Falcons took Jones at that spot. This was during Tom Heckert’s time with the team, so you know in hindsight this wasn’t going to be a good thing.

