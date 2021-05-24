A $68 Million Roadblock May Force the Falcons to Change Their Stance on Julio Jones
As one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, Julio Jones would instantly make any offense better. But what’s a fair price to pay for the 32-year-old wideout?. Answering that question isn’t so easy. While the Atlanta Falcons would surely like to sell high on the future Hall of Famer, the franchise may have to change its stance on Jones. Because with a $68 million roadblock standing in their way, the Falcons seemingly have no other option than to lower their demands before time runs out.www.sportscasting.com