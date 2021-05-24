Rodent control: unintended consequences

“We named the squirrel Scar because of a visibly healed wound on his back THAT makes him immediately recognizable. Our previous resident squirrel was Half-tail.”. I was sitting in the sunroom on a cool, yet sunny morning in late April with my writing companion, Kat the Dog, snoring in her little bed beside the floor-length window glass. A red squirrel scooted along a nearby pine branch and launched itself onto the deck railing, clambered down the railing and jumped onto the flat feeder affixed outside the sunroom. The squirrel stared through the glass at me (if indeed it could see me through the reflective tinted glass) and then turned, sat and began feasting on the black oil sunflower seeds we feed the wildlife. The rodent is familiar to us, a local resident since at least last fall recognizable by the scar running from the base of its tail to the middle of its back.