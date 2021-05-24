newsbreak-logo
Rodent control: unintended consequences

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA common sight these days is rectangular black boxes placed against the exterior walls of public/commercial/town buildings, even in Belmont. They are a common tool for controlling rodents (mice, rats). These bait boxes seem easy and effective controls however all is not what it seems. Ironically, research shows that the...

Animalskenoraminerandnews.com

NATURAL ACQUAINTANCES: Our red rodent

“We named the squirrel Scar because of a visibly healed wound on his back THAT makes him immediately recognizable. Our previous resident squirrel was Half-tail.”. I was sitting in the sunroom on a cool, yet sunny morning in late April with my writing companion, Kat the Dog, snoring in her little bed beside the floor-length window glass. A red squirrel scooted along a nearby pine branch and launched itself onto the deck railing, clambered down the railing and jumped onto the flat feeder affixed outside the sunroom. The squirrel stared through the glass at me (if indeed it could see me through the reflective tinted glass) and then turned, sat and began feasting on the black oil sunflower seeds we feed the wildlife. The rodent is familiar to us, a local resident since at least last fall recognizable by the scar running from the base of its tail to the middle of its back.
Animalscampuslately.com

Rodents flooded Australia: it will brutally fend for itself

The world’s most powerful mouse poison will be put up against a seemingly unstoppable rodent infestation by the Australian state of New South Wales, whose government has announced a $ 50 million (11.4 billion HUF) aid package for the agricultural sector that is infesting rats. After heavy rains last year,...
ScienceFredericksburg Standard

Environmental changes can have consequences

A few years ago, it was fashionable for people wanting to sound familiar with the then-new theory in mathematics and physics called the “Chaos” theory, to talk about how a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil could be the cause of a tornado in Texas. This was not really a...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Australia ‘mouse plague’ sees rodents crawling into beds and biting occupants

Farmers in Australia are having to put the legs of their beds in buckets of water to stop mice biting them while they sleep.Millions of mice are running riot in the eastern part of the country and are causing extensive damage to farms by eating crops and attacking grain silos.The rodents have even been finding their way into hospitals, schools, and have forced supermarkets to put food in sealed containers. Videos posted on social media have highlighted the sheer magnitude of the problem with thousands of mice seen scurrying around farms.Xavier Martin, a grain farmer from the Liverpool Plains...
Mental Healthseths.blog

The consequence

Attitude follows action far more often than action follows attitude. We change our mood as a result of how we act. If you want to feel a certain way, begin by acting as if you do. On the other hand, if you truly want to accomplish something, waiting for the mood to strike is ineffective.
PetsOKC VeloCity

Will pets need COVID-19 vaccines?

The coronavirus has never been a problem limited to people. Since the pandemic’s start, the virus’s potential to impact pets, livestock and wildlife has been a global concern. But will the four-legged friends we share our homes with need vaccines? It’s unlikely in the short term, said Oklahoma Medical Research...
Shrewsbury, MAPosted by
Boston

The sad case of the million bees left to die in Shrewsbury

"Bees are just vastly important and definitely in peril.”. More than a million bees destined for New England beekeepers were left on a hot UPS truck for weeks, according to reporting from the CBS News I-Team. Unfortunately, most of the bees did not survive. In a statement shared with Boston.com,...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Mice ‘rain from sky’ in Australia as rodent plague continues

Video filmed on a farm in Australia has shown mice raining down from machinery during one of the worst rodent plagues in years.Farmers in the state of New South Wales (NSW) have have pleaded for financial support from the local government to combat what they warned amounted to a “natural disaster”NSW Farmers and the Country Women’s Association called on NSW’s agriculture minister to provide each farm with $25,000 (£13,800) towards the cost of bait.It comes after an emergency permit was granted to allow double-strength bait to be used, following research by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).Thirty per...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Study on bizarre rodent genetics solves a mystery and reveals another

Open up Scott Roy's Twitter bio and you'll see a simple but revealing sentence: "The more I learn the more I'm confused." Now the rest of the scientific world can share in his confusion. The San Francisco State University associate professor of Biology's most recent research, published earlier this month in one of the scientific world's most prestigious journals, catalogues a strange and confounding system of genes in a tiny rodent that scientists have ignored for decades.
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.
HealthPsychiatric Times

Delirium: Criteria, Consequences, and Risk Factors

In the first episode of this new series on delirium, consider 3 crucial questions: What is it? How do we diagnose it? What do we do to work it up?. John J. Miller, MD, covers important topics in delirium. Dr Miller is medical director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Letters: Consequences of choosing to not get vaccinated

A letter writer asks why vaccinated people are worried about who isn’t vaccinated (“Know what ‘vaccine’ means?,” May 24). I am not worried about a person who chooses to not be vaccinated, but I am worried about other people:. People who are not able to be vaccinated for health reasons...