Congressman Lloyd Smucker fined $5,000 for breaking security rules at U.S. Capitol

Lancaster County Congressman Lloyd Smucker has been tagged with a $5,000 fine for violating new security protocols at the U.S. Capitol last week. According to documents released Monday by the House Ethics Committee, the fine arises from an incident on May 19 in which two Capitol Police Security officers reported Smucker walked by their metal detectors to go into the House chamber to cast a vote, and ignored them when they tried to get his attention to complete the screening.