Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Congressman Lloyd Smucker fined $5,000 for breaking security rules at U.S. Capitol

By Charles Thompson
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lancaster County Congressman Lloyd Smucker has been tagged with a $5,000 fine for violating new security protocols at the U.S. Capitol last week. According to documents released Monday by the House Ethics Committee, the fine arises from an incident on May 19 in which two Capitol Police Security officers reported Smucker walked by their metal detectors to go into the House chamber to cast a vote, and ignored them when they tried to get his attention to complete the screening.

www.pennlive.com
View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
77K+
Followers
39K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lampeter Township, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lampeter, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Smucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Security Officers#U S Capitol#Capitol Police Security#Democratic#Republicans#The Ethics Committee#The U S House#February#Police Report#Southern York County#Attempts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Mechanicsburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

We have become numb to gun violence | Opinion

Today in church a little lady softly announced there was another mass shooting in our country, this time in Dade County, Florida, with assault weapons. She hoped we would all pray for the victims. I hardly flinched. I do not even think I reacted. She could just as easily have...
Newport, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

AG charges Newport judge with witness intimidation

Michael E. Schechterly, the magisterial district judge in Newport who is currently on suspension after being charged with indecent assault of a minor, is now also charged with intimidating a witness in a sexual misconduct investigation of a state constable, according to the state attorney general and court records. “Michael...
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

A call for legislators to act to help our most vulnerable people survive COVID-19 | PennLive letters

The pandemic is pushing Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) services to a breaking point. The system was already fragile before the pandemic due to high employee turnover and historical underfunding. Now, we face additional issues caused by the pandemic like lost revenue from service closures and increased costs to ensure health and safety measures.
Perry County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Write-ins do (and don’t) change elections

Sometimes, write-in votes can change an election. Other times, the write-ins were a complete dud and will have no impact on the November general election. Depending on the specific race, both were true of write-ins for the 2021 primary in Perry County according to results with the county Office of Elections and Voter Registration.
PoliticsPosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf wants to cut a lifeline to families | PennLive letters

Like a lot of parents across America, I watched as state governments and public school monopolies failed our children when schools were closed during the COVID lockdown. For years, states like Pennsylvania told anyone who could listen that they could do online learning better and cheaper than charter schools. However,...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Appreciates health department op-ed by Schreiber (letter)

What a pleasure to read a thoughtful, measured op-ed by Ernest Schreiber (“Flawed F&M poll shouldn’t derail the drive for better health,” May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). It was written not to enrage, but to provide meaningful information to consider in the ongoing debate over creating a county health department.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Doceo opens larger office in Lancaster County

Doceo has relocated it Lancaster County service center. The company has moved Lancaster County location into a larger service center at 1697 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. The new 1,856-square-foot sales and service center opened last month. Doceo relocated the office from Highland Drive in West Hempfield Township. “The decision...
Pennsylvania StateLancaster Online

Pa. Department of Health not a good model [letter]

There seems to be a groundswell of support for the creation of a Lancaster County health department. Should a proposed Lancaster County health department share any characteristics with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, count me as opposed. The state department has, in my view, stonewalled, obfuscated and prevaricated its way...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Lancaster County tests election equipment ahead of Tuesday's primary

Lancaster County elections officials demonstrated the accuracy of their ballot recording system Friday as they prepare for Tuesday’s municipal elections. Earlier in the week, mock ballots were scanned to generate a test set of election results. On Friday morning, a board of elections worker compared the summary results that were printed by the ballot scanner to those that were recorded on a USB drive connected to the scanner.
Willow Street, PAlancasterctc.edu

LCCTC to Continue to Require Face Mask/Shields

To the faculty, staff, and administration at the Lancaster County CTC,. Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and the PA Departments of Health and of Education released updates to their guidelines regarding mask wearing for fully vaccinated people. As of today, all of these groups now state that public schools should continue their COVID-19 prevention strategies through the end of the school year.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

West Donegal updates on unanimous objection to county health department at county supervisors meeting

When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, May 10. What happened: Supervisor Ralph Horne and Township Manager John Yoder represented West Donegal at an April 29 meeting of the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, where officials in attendance unanimously objected to the formation of a county health department. This is in response to Manheim Township's resolution urging Lancaster County to form a county health department.