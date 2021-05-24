newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Update on Julio Jones Odds: 49ers Slipping Down the Rankings of Betting Favorites

By Rohan Chakravarthi, follow
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. This morning, the Julio Jones saga dramatically kicked into high gear when Shannon Sharpe asked the star receiver on FS1's Undisputed about his return to Atlanta. In response, Jones promptly said,"Nah man, I ain't going back." That response drew new betting odds on where Jones will play next season.

www.49erswebzone.com
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

819
Followers
4K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Staley
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fs1#The New England Patriots#Hall Of Fame#New York Giants#Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons#Bleacher Report#Indianapolis Colts#Twitter Share#Facebook Flip#Fanduel Sportsbook#Draftkings Sportsbook#Athletic#Wr Julio Jones#Favorites#Nfl Trade Rumors#Betting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
News Break
Reddit
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/17: Ravens Could See Production Early and Often From Rookie Class

Ravens Could See Early Production From Rookie Class. Despite having one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, the Ravens could see immediate production from their rookie class. "The Ravens value experience and production at the NFL level when it comes to giving out snaps," Ravens Wire's Kevin Ostreicher wrote. "... [B]ut in most cases talent is talent, regardless of age. The Ravens' 2021 draft class has plenty of skill, and there could be more immediate contributions from them as opposed to years prior with different Baltimore draft classes.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, May 17

Rookie minicamp got underway on Friday, so we’ve got takeaways from the first two days as well as some #KylePittsContent in today’s Falcoholinks. Atlanta kicked off its rookie minicamp on Friday, and the team announced 10 veterans and tryout players who would be attending. The main event, however, was seeing the Falcons’ draftees in action for the first time — and we’ve got roundups and takeaways from the first and second day.
NFLNBC Sports

Breaking down 49ers' 2021 opponents on eve of schedule release

The 49ers’ list of 17 opponents for the 2021 regular season have been known for a while. On Wednesday, the NFL will announce the dates and times of the league’s entire schedule of games. The 49ers finished in last place in the NFC West with a 6-10 record last season....
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Takeaways from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Atlanta drafted a rookie class noteworthy for its versatility. In the early days of offseason work, those players are already getting a chance to show this new Falcons coaching staff how that versatility might benefit the team. Below is a roundup of some of the noteworthy items from day 2...
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Julio Jones #11, Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Honest Assessment of Trey Lance’s First Practice with the 49ers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In one sense, Trey Lance's first practice with the 49ers was a charade. It wasn't even a real practice -- the 49ers had merely 22 players. So they couldn't do 11-on-11 team drills, which means they were limited to seven-on-sevens. And of course the 49ers wanted Lance to perform well, wanted ...Continue reading.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Stock Report: How the Steelers 2021 matchups changed based on the schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 opponents were known for years all except three matchups. Once the season ended in 2020, the Steelers had their 16 home and away matchup’s determined. After the NFL announced the 17th game and the criteria, the Steelers also knew that they would be hosting the Seattle Seahawks season.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers offseason quarterback depth chart with Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco, Josh Rosen, Josh Johnson, Jimmy Garoppolo, sports season, Rich Scangarello, National Football League, Nate Sudfeld, North Dakota State Bison football. Trey Lance after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The 49ers have a deep...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Julio Jones to the Vikings??? Don’t hold your breath…

Among the pantheon of crazier Internet rumors their lies a “Mount Rushmore” or sorts. Honored on this digital monument will forever be the lasting images of Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, the Nigerian Prince who left you his inheritance, a dead Big Foot in a cooler and then the fourth space is left open. It’s void is intentional as it represents the wild flavor of the day type of hoaxes and rumors that get thrown out on a regular basis.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.