I wasn’t about to let Hidin’ Biden get away with not mentioning the crisis he created at the southern border during his address to Congress, so I forced the fake news media to cover it by wearing the same kind of Mylar blanket that the Biden administration is giving to the record-setting 18,000 unaccompanied minors in their custody who have come over the border in recent months. When children are sleeping in tin foil blankets, that’s a crisis. Real leaders address crises, but President Joe Biden punts them to his ever-absent number two, Vice President Kamala Harris.