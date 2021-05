Newswise — Springtime can be difficult on children who have to deal with allergies on top of their asthma. “It’s a time when after a winter when we’re all cooped up inside kids want to go out and play, but the weather is a little variable. It can tend to get a little warm but still have those cold stretches. Plus, there’s more pollen in the air at this time. These are all triggers for asthma,” says Corey Martin, M.D., a pediatric pulmonologist for the Division of Pediatric Pulmonology at The Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai.