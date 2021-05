"Wildlife Killing Contests" is — as intended — extremely difficult to watch. The recently released 25-minute documentary, produced by Filipe DeAndrade and Brian Moghari in partnership with Project Coyote, contains graphic footage of animals being callously slain for entertainment and prize money, only to be added to piles of carcasses used for vain photo opportunities. As gruesome and stomach-turning as this footage is, the most sickening part is the simple fact that wildlife killing contests remain legal in more than 40 states, including across public lands.