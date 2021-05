The RiviCamer 5K portable scanner is a mobile-friendly solution for users who require a better way to back up their handwritten documents, books and the like. The unit features a lamp-like construction that can be easily positioned onto a desktop and will go to work capturing high-quality imagery thanks to its CMOS sensor along with its 32-bit MIIPS processor. The unit can thus capture up to three pages in just one-second to make the process of scanning large quantities of literature and text far easier.