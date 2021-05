BGSU’s Academic Enrichment Camps have received a generous donation allowing them to offer free virtual camps in mathematics, science, language arts, and social studies. Students going into grades 3-8 this fall can attend up to two camps free. The camps are taught by trained teachers and meant to help students maintain active academic growth throughout the summer to be prepared for the next school year. Students will receive camp supplies and materials in the mail. Everything is free for up to two camp sessions per student.