The Harrowing Story Of The 1969 Cuyahoga River Fire — And How It Changed America
On June 22, 1969, Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River caught fire after the severely polluted water was ignited by sparks from a nearby train. On June 22, 1969, the unthinkable happened in Cleveland, Ohio: A river caught on fire. Except, it wasn’t unthinkable to anyone who lived in the city. The Cuyahoga River had already burst into flames at least a dozen times. But incredibly, no one did anything about it until 1969.allthatsinteresting.com