newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

The Harrowing Story Of The 1969 Cuyahoga River Fire — And How It Changed America

By Kaleena Fraga
allthatsinteresting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22, 1969, Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River caught fire after the severely polluted water was ignited by sparks from a nearby train. On June 22, 1969, the unthinkable happened in Cleveland, Ohio: A river caught on fire. Except, it wasn’t unthinkable to anyone who lived in the city. The Cuyahoga River had already burst into flames at least a dozen times. But incredibly, no one did anything about it until 1969.

allthatsinteresting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Stokes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yangtze River#Accident#Lake Erie#Akron#The Cuyahoga River Became#The Cuyahoga River Fire#National Geographic#Time#Americans#Cleveland Residents#Polluted Residents#Flames#Changed#Sewage#Filth#Centralia#Deep Scars#Severe Pollution#God#1969 Cuyahoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
Country
China
Related
Cuyahoga County, OHscriptype.com

From polluted to pleasurable: Cuyahoga River rises to top spot for urban kayaking in U.S.A.

One Ohio body of water – once too toxic to touch – now entertains paddling enthusiasts especially, even gaining national recognition for it. More than 50 years ago, the Cuyahoga River caught fire for the 13th time due to flammable pollutants in the water, igniting change. Today, the cleaner, more-user friendly river regularly draws people into the water for recreation.
Cleveland, OHthisiscleveland.com

The Cuyahoga River: 100 Miles of Natural Wonder in Cleveland

It’s been more than 50 years since the Cuyahoga River caught fire, and as the proverbial saying goes, we’ve come a long way, baby. The river is now a vibrant recreation hub for kayakers, powerboaters, rowing crews and paddleboarders—all of whom expertly weave within this active shipping channel to “share the river” with passing freighters.
California StateLa Crosse Tribune

Fire in California river bottom forces evacuations

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley, a community in Riverside County east of Los Angeles. KABC television reports that evacuations have been ordered in the area as about 100 acres of dry brush burned. Crews used water-dropping helicopters to battle the fire.
Chapel Hill, NCwunc.org

How A Deadly NC Fire Catalyzed National Change

May 12, 1996, was Graduation Day and Mothers' Day at UNC-Chapel Hill. It was tragically disrupted by an early morning fire that killed five students at the Phi Gamma Delta house on Cameron Avenue. On this episode, we share a report from the podcast Tested in which WUNC's Will Michaels...
Cocoa, FLaudacy.com

Fired from America - 5/10-5/14

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!. 5/10 - Florida man crashes stolen police car after chase, then steals another police car. Police in Cocoa, Florida noticed 33-year-old Xavier Cummings walking along a busy highway, so they stopped to check and see what he was doing. Well, during their conversation, Cummings sprinted towards a police vehicle, hopped in, and took off.
Boats & Watercraftspassagemaker.com

Out of the Ashes: The Story of A Boat Fire

Story by Kevin Koenig, as told by the boat's owner, Dan McCormack... It was Memorial Day weekend of 2013, one of those cold, crummy days in Chicago. We weren’t going to do any boating that weekend, so we were driving up to our place in Michigan. I was in the car with my son when I received a phone call from Burnham Harbor, where we kept our boat. They said that there was a fire on board. And my first thought was that can’t be my boat, and my second thought was maybe someone threw something up on the deck that was on fire, something minor. It had to be. But then they asked me if anyone had permission to be onboard, which I found curious, because of course no one did. So I turned the car around and started driving back to Chicago.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

How America Has Changed Since the First Census in 1790

The U.S. Census Bureau announced April 26 that the country's population between 2010 and 2020 had experienced its second-slowest rate of growth in U.S. history, topping out at 331 million people. Additionally, political power was slated to move south and west from the Northeast and Midwest, with Texas gaining two congressional seats and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gaining one. Losing one seat each were California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Weathergananoquereporter.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Changes to Bonnechere River management worked!

Thanks to the extraordinary, determined, sustained, and coordinated efforts of many community members and representatives, politicians, government (on multiple levels), and industry (Renfrew Power Generation), the spring freshet this year has been delightfully uneventful on Round Lake. In recent years, the spring thaw and freshet have been fraught with worry...
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

Pregnant Woman Saves Three Kids Drowning in Lake Michigan

A Manistee woman is feeling so thankful for being in the right place at the right time this week when she pulled three kids to safety that were struggling in Lake Michigan. Alyssa Dewitt was on the beach with her kids near the First Street Beach Pier when she noticed arms waving in the air from the water. Apparently, three kids under the age of 15 got pulled by rip currents out into Lake Michigan. There was no way these kids were going to get out of the situation they were in, so Dewitt who is five months pregnant jumped into action and called 911.
AstronomySpaceRef

Earth from Space: The Great Lakes

All five of North America's Great Lakes are pictured in this spectacular image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission: Lake Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. The Great Lakes are a chain of deep freshwater lakes. With a combined area of around 244 000 sq km, the lakes represent the...
Madison, NCgreensboro.com

Madison River Park: How they built it

Scientists, town council members, wildlife experts and engineers collaborated to create the new Madison River Park (see Madison River Park story on A1). Giant earth movers did the job of strategically placing thousands of tons of boulders in the Dan River to create the innovative weir system at the Lindsey Bridge Access Point, home to the new park. Here’s a look back at the mammoth restoration project.