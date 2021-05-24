The Harrowing Story Of The 1969 Cuyahoga River Fire — And How It Changed America

Story by Kevin Koenig, as told by the boat's owner, Dan McCormack... It was Memorial Day weekend of 2013, one of those cold, crummy days in Chicago. We weren’t going to do any boating that weekend, so we were driving up to our place in Michigan. I was in the car with my son when I received a phone call from Burnham Harbor, where we kept our boat. They said that there was a fire on board. And my first thought was that can’t be my boat, and my second thought was maybe someone threw something up on the deck that was on fire, something minor. It had to be. But then they asked me if anyone had permission to be onboard, which I found curious, because of course no one did. So I turned the car around and started driving back to Chicago.