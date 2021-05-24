Coulter Lake remains closed due to lack of water flow, no guest lodge operator

The Lake Redwood Reclamation Project — informally known as “the Lake Redwood dredging” — has been a project in the works for over a quarter century. The goals — revitalize Lake Redwood and restore its depth to 20 feet from the current average depth of less than three feet by removing about 650,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment. Every time the lake dredging project has been proposed before, it has fallen through — usually because of funding falling through at the last minute. However, with the state finally agreeing to contribute $7.3 million to the project, final engineering and land preparation accomplished, and a contractor selected, the dredging itself could begin as soon as August. According to the Redwood-Cottonwood Rivers Control Area (RCRCA), the contractor — J.F. Brennan Company, Inc., of La Crosse, Wis. — plans to make use of the lakeside part of Perk’s Park once the picnic shelter and playground are fenced off.