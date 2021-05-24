Stonepeak and Bellinger From Aviation Platform with $1.1 Billion Purchase

The Volkswagen Group has reportedly turned down an offer from investors to purchase Lamborghini for $9.2 billion USD. According to a new report from WardsAuto, sources close to the matter have revealed that a non-binding offer was made by the Swiss-Anglo investor Quantum Group SA to purchase Lamborghini for €7.5 billion EUR (approx. $9.2 billion USD) from Audi. The proposed plan would retain all of the automaker’s management staff as well as current employees for at least five years, and see the construction of a new Advanced Automotive Innovation Center in Germany to focus on developing battery cells and packs, hoping to electrify Lamborghini by 2025.