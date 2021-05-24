newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stonepeak and Bellinger From Aviation Platform with $1.1 Billion Purchase

swfinstitute.org
 3 days ago

Funds managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners inked a deal with Sydney-based Bellinger Asset Management to acquire a US$ 1.1 billion performing aircraft loan portfolio from National Australia Bank (NAB). The portfolio comprises 27 loan facilities secured by 159 aircraft, with a collateral valuation of US$ 1.4 billion. The weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is approximately 5.6 years and the underlying collateral comprises mostly new generation aircraft with a weighted average age of approximately 4.6 years. The portfolio will become part of the JV aviation platform between Stonepeak and Bellinger Asset Management.

www.swfinstitute.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Capital#Investment Management#Portfolio Management#Aircraft#Capital Investment#Financial Investment#National Australia Bank#Jv#Allen Overy Llp#Aviation#Weighted Average#Asia#Financial Advisor#United States#Overy#Nab#Legal Advisor#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Place
Sydney
Related
New York City, NYshoppingcenterbusiness.com

HSBC Sells 90 Branches, Exits Mass-Market Retail Banking Sector

New York City — HSBC Holdings has announced plans to exit its U.S. mass-market retail banking business through the sale of 90 of its 148 domestic branches. HSBC will retain 20 to 25 of its existing physical locations in the U.S., which will be repurposed into international wealth centers. These branches will focus exclusively on the banking and wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients. These centers will be located in cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and Miami, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.
Economywhtc.com

Morgan Stanley nears full ownership of China ventures with stake buys

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley is buying stakes put up for sale by its partner in their China securities and mutual funds joint ventures for about $150 million, according to a statement by the partner, moving towards full ownership of the businesses. The Wall Street bank joins several other...
Businesshypebeast.com

Volkswagen Reportedly Rejected $9.2 Billion USD Investor Offer to Purchase Lamborghini

The Volkswagen Group has reportedly turned down an offer from investors to purchase Lamborghini for $9.2 billion USD. According to a new report from WardsAuto, sources close to the matter have revealed that a non-binding offer was made by the Swiss-Anglo investor Quantum Group SA to purchase Lamborghini for €7.5 billion EUR (approx. $9.2 billion USD) from Audi. The proposed plan would retain all of the automaker’s management staff as well as current employees for at least five years, and see the construction of a new Advanced Automotive Innovation Center in Germany to focus on developing battery cells and packs, hoping to electrify Lamborghini by 2025.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Triton International Announces Pricing Of $1.1 Billion Of Senior Secured Notes

May 26, 2021 - Triton International Limited (TRTN) - Get Report ("Triton" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Triton Container International Limited ("TCIL") has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") at an offering price of 99.894% of the principal amount thereof and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") at an offering price of 99.906% of the principal amount thereof. The 2024 Notes and 2031 Notes ("Notes") will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.
Technologymartechseries.com

FatTail Launches Premium Supply Platform to Connect Publishers and Programmatic Buyers to the $275 Billion “Direct Advertising Market”

New Marketplace Offers Programmatic Access to Exclusive, Guaranteed Inventory from Leading Publishers and Media Companies. FatTail, an enterprise technology company powering premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers, today announced the launch of AdBook Premium Supply Platform (AdBookPSP), an innovative offering designed to power a new independent marketplace for deal-based programmatic transactions. The addition of AdBookPSP to FatTail’s portfolio makes AdBook+ the only unified direct and programmatic supply platform addressing the $275 billion deal-based digital advertising market.
BusinessBloomberg

GlobalFoundries Taps Morgan Stanley for Jumbo IPO

GlobalFoundries is working with Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering that could value the chipmaker at about $30 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. No final decision has been made and the company’s plans could change, said the person, who asked to not be identified because...
EconomyThe Daily Star

Goldman Sachs obtains China licence for asset management

Goldman Sachs said Tuesday it won preliminary approval from Chinese regulators for a wealth management joint venture to serve customers in China. The venture, owned 51 per cent by Goldman's asset management division and 49 per cent by a subsidiary of the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, aims to serve some of the estimated $70 trillion in investible assets expected at Chinese households by 2030, Goldman said in a news release.
Economyadvisorhub.com

Goldman Forms Wealth Venture With China’s Largest Bank

(Bloomberg) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade. Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Finland’s Sampo Sells $1.7B Stake in Nordea Bank, as It Moves Ahead with Planned Exit

The biggest shareholder in Nordea Bank Abp offloaded another chunk of its stake as it moves ahead with a planned exit from the Nordic region’s largest bank. Sampo Oyj sold 162 million shares in Nordea to institutional investors for 8.50 euros each, equivalent to 4% of the bank, reducing its holding to 11.9%, it said on Wednesday. The sale brought in gross proceeds of almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
Businessbostonnews.net

IIoT Platform Market projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.8%

According to a new market research report "IIoT Platform Market by Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement, & Connectivity Management), Services, Application (Predictive Maintenance, Process Optimization, & Automation Control), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the IIoT platform market include the rising need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of assets, growing demand for automation in industries, proliferation of IoT devices, rise in the number of cost-effective and intelligent connected devices and sensors, increased government initiatives in R&D activities related to IoT, and emergence of IPv6.
IndustryTechCrunch

Portside raises $17M for its business aviation management platform

The idea behind Portside, which was founded in 2018, is that it lets business aviation companies and flight departments manage everything from flight operations to maintenance, crew and staff scheduling, expense management for crew members and staff, and financial data to help them operate more efficiently. It’s basically everything you need to run your flight department in a single solution, but it also integrates with virtually all of the existing scheduling, accounting, expense management and maintenance tools a flight department or fractional ownership operation is likely using today.
Industrymonitordaily.com

Olexy Joins ITE to Grow Aviation Business Within Transport Real Assets Platform

ITE Management, an investment management firm focused on real assets in the industrial transportation sector, appointed Mark Olexy as managing director of Aviation. Olexy has extensive experience both in management and equity placement with a specialization in transportation and aircraft leasing, where he has raised more than $1 billion in aviation equity.
Boston, MAkitco.com

Marketing automation platform Klaviyo raises $320 million at over $9 billion valuation

(Reuters) - Klaviyo said on Tuesday it had raised $320 million in its latest funding round, valuing the data and marketing automation platform at more than $9 billion. The Series D round, which comes months after the company’s $200 million Series C financing, was led by investment group Sands Capital and brings the total funds raised so far to more than $675 million, the Boston, Massachusetts-based firm said.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Bright Machines to go public via merger with SPAC SCVX in $1.1 billion deal

Bright Machines, which makes software aimed at automating manufacturing, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation SCVX Corp. in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half, at which time the combined company will operate as Bright Machines and trade under the ticker "BRTM," the companies said in a joint statement. The new company will have up to $435 million in cash proceeds, while a group of investors, including XN, Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., SB Management Limited (a subsidiary of SoftBank...
Businessbeaconjournal.com

Goodyear sets up $1.5 billion in financing for Cooper Tire purchase

Goodyear is raising nearly $1.5 billion to pay for its upcoming purchase of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The Akron tire maker on Thursday said it has started a private offering to eligible purchasers of $1.45 billion in 8- and 10-year unsecured senior notes. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. said...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

HSBC Exits US Mass Market Retail Banking; Strategically Repositions US Retail Business Towards International Banking And Wealth Management

HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC') today announces that it will exit its US domestic mass market retail banking business through several transactions, pending regulatory approval. They include:. Exiting 90 branches out of a current branch network of 148 branches. HBUS will retain a small network of physical locations in existing markets...
Economyngtnews.com

Nuvve, Stonepeak Joint Venture Looks to Accelerate Deployment of Electric Fleets

Nuvve Holding Corp. and Stonepeak Partners LP have entered an agreement to pursue the formation of a new sustainable infrastructure joint venture called Levo Mobility LLC. Upon signing of definitive documents and closing, Levo will utilize Nuvve’s proprietary V2G technology and Stonepeak’s capital to help accelerate the deployment of electric fleets, including thousands of zero-emission electric school buses for school districts nationwide through “V2G hubs” and transportation-as-a-service (Taas).