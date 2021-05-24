Stonepeak and Bellinger From Aviation Platform with $1.1 Billion Purchase
Funds managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners inked a deal with Sydney-based Bellinger Asset Management to acquire a US$ 1.1 billion performing aircraft loan portfolio from National Australia Bank (NAB). The portfolio comprises 27 loan facilities secured by 159 aircraft, with a collateral valuation of US$ 1.4 billion. The weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is approximately 5.6 years and the underlying collateral comprises mostly new generation aircraft with a weighted average age of approximately 4.6 years. The portfolio will become part of the JV aviation platform between Stonepeak and Bellinger Asset Management.www.swfinstitute.org