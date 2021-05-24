Memorial Day 2021: Furniture, fire pits and more are up to 80% off for Wayfair's huge holiday sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When’s the last time you updated your home furniture? If you’re still using that old couch that squeaks a little when you sit down or that bedroom dresser that can barely house your new summer-ready clothes, it’s time for an upgrade. Whether that means springing for a new patio furniture set to help you maximize your lounging time, or some coastal indoor pieces to add a more beachy feel to your layout, you're liable to find it at Wayfair for less—especially since the store's Memorial Day 2021 sale just kicked off at the site with discounts of up to 80%.